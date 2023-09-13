Warriors’ Draymond Green Aims at Michael Jordan’s Record

Draymond Green believes the Golden State Warriors still have what it takes to equal Michael Jordan‘s six NBA rings with the Chicago Bulls.

“I don’t like to necessarily put a number on things,” Green told ESPN. “But I don’t see why we can’t get two more championships. Why not?”

Green believes their championship core will age like a fine wine.

The Warriors ownership went all-in with their aging golden trio — 35-year-old Stephen Curry and the pair of 33-year-olds Green and Klay Thompson — by re-signing Green to a four-year, $100 million contract and adding the 38-year-old Chris Paul this offseason in exchange for rising star Jordan Poole.

Those offseason moves showed the Warriors’ hands — essentially choosing Green over Poole after their punching incident that put a dent in the team’s chemistry last season, leading to a second-round playoff exit.

With the 24-year-old Poole traded away on the East Coast with the Washington Wizards, Green and the Warriors can re-focus on building chemistry with Paul for their “Drive for Five.”

The Warriors’ golden trio had already broken one Jordan’s record with the Bulls — their 72-10 regular-season record. Now, they aim to cement their dynasty by trying to match Jordan’s six championships beginning next season.

Draymond Green, Stephen Curry Ready to Commit to Paris Olympics

Draymond Green and Stephen Curry were among the NBA stars LeBron James has spoken to for a potential “Last Dance” at the Olympics next year.

According to The Athletic, both the Warriors stars are ready to commit.

An Olympic gold is the only one missing from Curry’s stacked resume. Curry won two FIBA World Cup golds in 2010 and 2014

On the other hand, Green will be gunning for a third Olympic gold after winning in 2016 and 2020.

Draymond Green Thought He Was Pacers-Bound in the 2012 NBA Draft

There is an alternate universe where Green could have ended up in Indiana, and wonder if the Warriors would still become a dynasty.

“I worked out for Indiana twice… [They] passed me for Miles Plumlee, but it’s cool,” Green revealed on Podcast P with Paul George.

Green believes Larry Bird stepping down as Pacers president had played a part in the Pacers passing up on him at no. 26.

“I had like three or four teams that were really, really interested in me, which had their front office changed within a week and a half to the draft. I’m a firm believer that everything always happens the way it should be, but yeah, man, your guys passed up on me. They should blame themselves that you ain’t in Indiana anymore,” Green added.

Draymond in Indiana? PG in Golden State? 🧐 It almost happened… pic.twitter.com/ZU4r9AEoBW — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) September 6, 2023

It worked out well for Green as he won four championships with the Warriors, forming a golden trio with Curry and Thompson.

The Warriors are grateful that Green fell on their lap at no. 35 after also passing him up twice–picking Harrison Barnes at No. 7 and Festus Ezeli at No. 30.

“One thing I respect about [former Warriors general manager] Bob Myers, as Bob said, ‘Draymond, we can’t be that smart. Because if we were, we would have drafted you seventh, we have seventh or even at 30. We can’t be that smart, but we got it right eventually,’” Green said.