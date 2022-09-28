Warriors Predicted to Avoid Extension Offers to 2 Top Players

The Golden State Warriors face a handful of monumental questions as to their long-term roster, but the franchise isn’t rushing to any answers just yet.

Three of the Dubs’ top six players by minutes per game are up for extensions this year alone, with another to follow next summer in Klay Thompson. Brian Windhorst of ESPN examined the financial situation in Golden State and the different ways it might play out during the September 22 edition of the Brain Windhorst & the Hoop Collective podcast.

The Warriors have three extension eligible players. One is Jordan Poole, who is on the last year of his rookie deal. That has a deadline of … October 17. [Another] is Andrew Wiggins who is going into the last year of his contract at [$33.6 million]. He is extension eligible. He could sign an extension up to June 30, but ideally you would negotiate one before the season. But doesn’t have to be. We saw extensions mid-season last year. And then the other one is Draymond Green. Draymond has a year left, but it’s a player option. Draymond has already hinted on podcasts that he would like a big extension.

Insider Projects Warriors Will Not Extend Green, Wiggins Prior to Start of NBA Season

Windhorst went on to speculate that while one of those three extensions has a chance to get done prior to the start of the NBA season on October 18, he does not believe the other two will be in place by that time.

“We’ll see on Jordan Poole. I would be surprised if they extended Wiggins and Draymond,” Windhorst said. “We are negotiating a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) right now. It’s possible that collective bargaining agreement will have new rules on the tax — both the repeater tax [and] the penalty. It could even favor the Warriors.”

“The Warriors think there should be a tax break … if you’re paying guys who you drafted, which would favor the Warriors,” he added. “Which is why I think it will get voted down.”

Golden State’s Timing on Extension Offers Could Foster Tension Among Team Ranks

Still, Windhorst’s interpretation is that Golden State believes it is in the franchise’s best interests to wait and see if there might be more relief down the line enabling them to bring back the entire core group. Steph Curry is under contract for the next four years, while center Kevon Looney signed a new three-year deal during the offseason.

“The Warriors are facing, with luxury taxes, a payroll of $350 to $400 million this year,” Windhorst continued. “This is a rich person’s problem obviously, because they have a great team, they have a championship team, a bunch of those guys have four rings. But I wonder how much of a thing this is going to be if there’s not an extension.”

Green, for his part, said during the team’s official media day on Sunday, September 25, that he doesn’t believe he’ll get an extension from the Warriors this season.

“I don’t think it will happen,” Green told reporters.

Wiggins and Poole were less committal when asked about their contract situations, both of them saying they will focus on basketball and let their agents sort out the details of any extension talks.