Warriors Star Draymond Green Takes Aim at Steve Kerr & Michael Jordan’s Bulls

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green continues to make waves as much with his words as he does his two-way play on the hardwood. Over the weekend, he did so by taking aim at some of the most iconic teams in NBA history.

Namely, the MJ-Pippen-Rodman (and Phil) Chicago Bulls of the mid-to-late ’90s.

On Sunday, Green wielded his New Media hammer to decry those that would compare different eras of the Association. “Question… When they be comparing [eras] are they taking into consideration the drastic differences In style of play? Regardless of the answer, it’s very dumb to compare one era to the next era,” Green declared, via Twitter.

Moments later — whether he was doing it to make a point or actually being serious — he proceeded to compare the 2017 Kevin Durant-led Dubs to the Last Dance Bulls, as well as their opponents.

Draymond Picks the Dubs in Dream Matchup

Play

Steve Kerr breaks down Bulls vs. Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals | Detail on ESPN+ In this excerpt of Detail on ESPN+, Steve Kerr breaks down how the Chicago Bulls snapped out of a bad start to the fourth quarter vs. the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals. #LastDance #Bulls #NBA ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ plus.espn.com/ ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe… 2020-05-11T05:30:07Z

As he watched Michael Jordan and the Bulls battle the Stockton-to-Malone Jazz, Green sounded off on how he thought things would play out if either club met the peak Dubs on the court. Needless to say, the four-time All-Star went with his crew in both cases.

“I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals,” Green tweeted. “I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare [eras].”

Despite his feelings on the comparison game, Green didn’t stop with those teams. He further declared that the ’96 Bulls — a squad that went 72-10 en route to its fourth championship — would meet the exact same fate against his Warriors.

Added Green: “96 Bulls. 98 Bulls. I STAND ON IT!”

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Durant Weighs In on the Matchup

Regardless of whether Green was speaking his truth or simply trying to rile the masses and make a point about these kinds of debates, Durant caught wind of the Twitter thread and chimed in with his own two cents on Monday morning.

His thoughts: picking a winner is hard, but current Dubs coach and ’90s Bulls sharpshooter Steve Kerr definitely would have been working hard to get more shots for himself either way.

“I can’t tell you what the results would be, but I do know that steve kerr would’ve demanded that we put steve kerr in as many pick and rolls as possible,” Durant tweeted.

Responded fellow Dubs legend Andre Iguodala: “Man’s woke up and chose violence!”

Of course, it’s worth remembering that Kerr nailed the series-clinching shot against the Jazz during the waning seconds of Game 6 of the 1997 Finals. So, Kerr may just deserve those screen-rolls that Durant says he would be lobbying for.

READ NEXT: