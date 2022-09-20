Warriors Star Draymond Green Slams NBA Amid Sarver Controversy

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green continues to sound off on the important issues facing the NBA. His latest topic for discussion: racism at the ownership level and, more specifically, the fallout from the Robert Sarver controversy.

Last week, the league released the results of an independent investigation into claims of racism, misogyny and abuse in the workplace against the Phoenix Suns’ managing partner. Based on those findings, Sarver was fined a whopping $10 million and suspended from the Suns/Mercury organization for one year.

Some feel as though the action taken by the league office didn’t go far enough in addressing what transpired, however, including Green, who commented on Sarver’s punishment on the latest episode of his podcast.

“I do think it’s absolutely insane that Robert Sarver is going to receive a one-year ban and a $10 million fine and just return to the sidelines next year and return to the building next year,” Green said. “It actually goes against everything that the NBA stands for.”

Green Hints at There Being a Double Standard in the NBA

Play

Dray reacts to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's suspension & fine | Draymond Green Show Draymond Green gives his perspective on Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver’s one year suspension and $10 million fine after the investigation into his behavior and language in the workplace. Download the full podcast here: Apple: apple.co/3r14pHl Spotify: spoti.fi/30I3bFQ Follow Draymond: twitter.com/Money23Green?s=20 instagram.com/money23green/ Bet with us at FanDuel Sportsbook: fanduel.com/volume Download the Action Network app: sw4trk.com/cmp/2989N1/27W1G/… 2022-09-20T15:00:04Z

Green made a point to praise NBA commissioner Adam Silver for some of the stands that he has taken over the years. He also credited the league for supporting its players like no other major sporting organization does. In this case, though, he believes that the Association’s leadership dropped the ball.

“The NBA stands for inclusion. The NBA stands for diversity. The NBA definitely stands against bigotry and racism…” Green said. “This guy gets to just come back in the fold as if he’s still representing us and as if he’s one of us? That can’t be so because, for us, especially as African-Americans — I’m uncomfortable.”

As the Warriors star sees it, the punishment in this case sends a strong message that certain people — particularly at the ownership level — are playing by a different set of rules than the rest of the league’s personnel.

“I think it’s very interesting because to get suspended for one year and fined $10

million. I mean, the only way you can get suspended for one year and fined $10 million is if you are the owner of an asset and you can’t be fired,” Green opined.

“Because I think anyone else in the NBA — like maybe not a player, although we’ve seen players get thrown out of the league for less — but I think anyone that’s an employee of an NBA team… would 1000% be fired if half of the things that came out of the investigation into Robert Sarver came out about anyone else.”

Green Gets Real on His Own N-Word Usage

Green is actually indirectly involved in the Sarver saga. One of the stories that came out during this process occurred in October of 2016 when Earl Watson — who is Black and Hispanic — was Phoenix’s head coach. As reported by ESPN, Sarver entered the coaches locker room following a Suns loss to the Dubs and allegedly asked Watson, “You know, why does Draymond Green get to run up the court and say [N-word]?”

“You can’t say that,” Watson replied.

“Why?” Sarver fired back. “Draymond Green says [N-word].”

“You can’t f*****g say that,” Watson countered.

Flash forward to now and while Green noted that there was an incredible gap in Sarver’s logic there, he also admitted that he needs to do better.

“When I am amongst my friend groups, when I am amongst people I’m close with, I may

use the word. I do use the word at times, periodically,” Green confessed before rendering some self-criticism. “I, too, am a little wrong for using the word. I, too, am a little out of touch.”

Green went on to say that while he has attempted to use the slur in an endearing, non-hateful manner, he has been doing some soul-searching on the concept more recently and come to realize the error of his ways.