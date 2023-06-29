Huge Price for Warriors to Re-Sign Draymond Green Revealed

The Golden State Warriors have stressed repeatedly that they can’t contend for another NBA title as constructed without Draymond Green, but re-signing him isn’t going to be cheap.

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic made an appearance on KNBR’s Papa & Lund Show on Wednesday, June 29, during which he projected the Dubs will offer Green a three-year contract in the range of $28 million-$33 million annually.

“I think it’s three years, and I think that’s probably the cap,” Thompson said. “I think the Warriors are going to try to sell him on, ‘You’re going to have to give us a little bit of money back so we can win a championship.’ Draymond has been in this situation at every point in his career where he’s taken a bit less than market value. So, I do feel like he may have to do that again.”

The Dubs’ star forward this summer opted out of the final season of a four-year, $99.67 million deal that would have paid him just shy of $27.6 million in 2023-24.

“I’m saying somewhere between [three years] and $85 million-$100 million is where I think it lands, just because I don’t think he can get more than that on the market, and the Warriors aren’t going to pay over the market for him,” Thompson continued. “Even [the] Sacramento [Kings] can’t give him $34 [million]. They’ve still got to extend Domantas Sabonis, and they might want to keep a few guys. All of that money isn’t just money for Draymond.”

Warriors Have Shown Hand, Will Make Every Effort to Bring Back Draymond Green

Green isn’t without his warts. An eight-time All-NBA defender, Green’s offensive prowess has withered over the past five seasons to the point of becoming a genuine liability down the stretch against certain opponents.

Then, there are the personality issues. While Green was largely responsible for the recruitment of Kevin Durant to solidify the Dubs’ dynasty, he was also arguably the primary reason Durant departed the Bay Area after three seasons. And, of course, Green’s assault of former teammate Jordan Poole last offseason “compromised” Golden State’s entire year before it even began — a characterization of events that came directly from the mouth of head coach Steve Kerr.

However, Green remains among the league’s best and most versatile defenders at the age of 33. He sets the tone and culture for the Warriors, typically in a good way, and is undeniably a brilliant offensive facilitator while playing the two-man game with Steph Curry, even despite an inability to shoot and score efficiently on a regular basis.

Because of everything Green has meant to Golden State’s success over his 11-year career, and because of everything the franchise will lose if it lets him walk in free agency this summer, Kerr has been publicly candid about how important it is to retain Green for the end of the team’s now decade-long dynastic run.

“If Draymond’s not back, we’re not a championship contender. We know that. He’s that important to winning and to who we are. So, I absolutely want him back,” Kerr said during a media session on May 16. “He’s a competitor, he’s an incredible defensive player, we can check all those boxes. And he and I have built a really special relationship that has run the gamut over the years. We’ve had our share of run-ins, but we’ve been through so much, we really care about each other and work together well.”

Draymond Green Will Cost Warriors Much More Money Than Just His Salary

Assuming, for the sake of argument, that Green locks in $100 million from the Warriors over the next three seasons, his cost to the team is going to be considerably more.

That Green’s presence is likely to remain part of the culture in Golden State probably already cost the franchise Poole, who made clear his feelings on his former teammate minutes after he was traded to the Washington Wizards by unfollowing Green on social media.

The Warriors are also hopelessly deep into the luxury tax and will pay repeater tax prices on Green’s contract. The team owns Green’s Bird Rights, which creates a cap exemption that will lessen the financial blow to a degree, though it will still be exceedingly onerous. As such, the Dubs must convince Green to take a little less money, as every dollar they pay him is amplified by the penalties they face for spending so much on the roster over the past several years.

“I think [Green] can get $30 [million] on the market,” Thompson told KNBR. “So, for me, the Warriors have to come somewhere between [three years] for [$80 million] and probably tap out at [$100 million] on the back end with incentives and stuff. That’s what I envision.”