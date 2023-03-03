Grizzlies Starter Trashes Draymond Green in Hate-Filled Warriors Rant

The Golden State Warriors have made plenty of enemies during their dominant stretch over the last decade. Most recently, the Dubs have had their spats with the up-and-coming Memphis Grizzlies.

Grizzlies starter Dillion Brooks threw some shade at Warriors star Draymond Green during a recent discussion with ESPN’s Tim Keown. Keown had suggested to Brooks that he and Green have very similar playstyles, to which Brooks replied with a hate-filled rant on the Dubs.

“I don’t like Draymond at all,” he told Keown. “I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that’s why they like him over there.”

It makes sense that Brooks has some ill-will towards Golden State. Last season, the Warriors bounced his Grizzlies from the Western Conference Semi-Finals in six games. The two teams then squared off again on Christmas Day with the Dubs securing a 123-109 victory over Memphis.

Green and the Warriors will pay Brooks’ Grizzlies a visit on March 9.

Draymond Green Discusses Warriors’ Russell Westbrook Coverage

The former Defensive Player of the Year has been known to instigate quite a bit. On top of that, he’s a very intelligent basketball player who can turn a game without putting up big numbers.

For example, in Golden State’s March 2 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, Green deliberately left guard Russell Westbrook wide-open on the perimeter in favor of protecting the paint. The coverage seemingly confused the Clippers’ guard and also forced him to take jumpers.

After Golden State’s 115-91 win over L.A., Green discussed the strategy with the media.

“The gameplan worked for us tonight,” he said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We got Russ to miss some shots. But, I think when you have a gameplan like that, even more-so, I know everyone always judges Russ’ jumpshot, but what that does to you mentally is tough. I think that it was more-so than his shot. He’s been shooting the ball well. I think he’s been shooting the three at 33-34%. But mentally, that can get tough. So I thought we did a good job of sticking with the gameplan and we were able to muddy the game up for them.”

Green further detailed the mental hurdles that Golden State’s coverage could’ve created for the former MVP.

“It might not necessarily get in his head, but it’ll make you think, for sure. Because you’re open every play. You’re taught in basketball if you’re open then take the shot. But, if you’re open every play, you start questioning yourself.”

Draymond explains the game plan to sag off Russ and how it could've made him overthink pic.twitter.com/6WER0pKDDj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 3, 2023

Warriors Get Return Date for Stephen Curry

By the time Green and the Warriors head to Memphis, they’ll have added star guard Stephen Curry back to their lineup.

Curry has been sidelined since February 4 with a lower leg injury.

According to TNT and Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the 3-point king is aiming to return against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 5.

“Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg) intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell NBA on TNT, Bleacher Report,” Haynes tweeted on Thursday.