Draymond Green Ignites Beef With Dillon Brooks After Anti-Warriors Rant

Draymond Green fired back at Dillon Brooks on Wednesday, after the Memphis Grizzlies guard sent some serious disrespect towards the Golden State Warriors.

Green took to his podcast The Draymond Green Show to respond to Brooks’ comments from a recent ESPN article, where he threw some shade at the Dubs forward and his team.

The former Defensive Player of the Year was ruthless in his response, clowning the Grizzlies for depending on Brooks to help them compete for a title.

“If you ever wonder why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here,” Green retorted. “They’re actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship.”

Dillon Brooks Sounds Off on Warriors’ Draymond Green

Brooks had some less-than-kind things to say about Green and the Warriors, when he was interviewed by ESPN.

“I don’t like Draymond at all,” Brooks told ESPN’s Tim Keown. “I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that’s why they like him over there.”

Brooks’ Grizzlies have fallen in each of the two games that they’ve played against Golden State this year (including a 123-109 loss on Christmas Day). To add onto that, the Warriors bounced second-seeded Memphis from last season’s Western Conference Semifinals in six games.

To add even more fun to the equation, Brooks and Green will see each other on March 9, when the two team’s square up for the third time this season.

Stephen Curry Shares Frustration with Warriors After Tough Loss

If Draymond and Dubs want to get back into the win column against Memphis, they’re going to have to be better than they have in recent games.

Green’s Warriors teammate, Stephen Curry, shared his frustrations with the team, after their March 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“You just got to look at the standings and keep it real,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We have some tough opponents coming up, so [it’s] just a matter of, what we did on the road while me and Wiggs and GP [Gary Payton II] are out. I mean, they won five games in a row. Because you can rally around being short-handed, and the guys played amazing. When we come back on the road, those same principles apply because it’s way harder to do it away from Chase [Center], and we obviously haven’t shown that we can do that. And like I said, we’re not in a safe spot in terms of the standings or where we’re at, or just the vibe around how we’re playing. So, we got to keep repeating that until you’re blue in the face until you actually do it.”

In the loss to OKC, Curry had 40 points to lead all scorers.