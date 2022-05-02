Warriors Draymond Green Sounds Off on Ejection, Responds to Brandon Clarke Jab

The Golden State Warriors managed to escape with a Game 1 victory, but much of the talk has been about surrounded by the Draymond Green Flagrant 2 ejection.

With about 80 seconds left in the first half, Green fouled Brandon Clarke with intent on preventing an easy dunk under the rim. Upon further review, Green was given a Flagrant 2 foul and immediately tossed from the game.

Even with the Memphis crowd chanting ‘kick him out’, Green got the last laugh as he congratulated his teammates right outside the tunnel after the game.

Ejected in the second quarter of Game 1, Draymond greeted his whole team after the win 🤗 pic.twitter.com/eOvuFRUSIf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 1, 2022

The chief referee of the game Kane Fitzgerald held firm on the decision after the game with the Pool Report and reiterated that Green struck Clarke in the first with his first hit, and then followed that up by throwing down Clarke to the floor.

Clarke went off after the game and told reporters that flagrant fouls are what Green is known for, and that he was not surprised.

Green did not wait too long and responded via emojis on his Instagram.

Can Game 2 start already? 🍿 pic.twitter.com/jd2ts2V0Vi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 2, 2022

Green Believes Ejection Was Reputation Related

Just right after Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzles game, Draymond Green went back to his hotel room and recorded a mini podcast to talk about the ejection.

Green talked about the thinking process he was going through as the play was getting reviewed. He also admitted he was trying to taunt the crowd for ‘kick him out’ chants.

“I’m dumb enough to think I wasn’t going to get a Flagrant 1. Talk about an idiot. You wanna call anyone an idiot…look no further than Draymond Green himself.”

Green says that he’s been watching the league long enough to know that like himself, Rashad Wallace, was being whistled for more serious penalties than other players during his era.

“I think tonight was probably a reputation thing, moreso than a hard foul.”

"I think tonight was probably a reputation thing" — Draymond Green in his ejection#NBAPlayoffs #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/yQKMBqsMhj — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) May 2, 2022

Green admits he still is not sure why it was a Flagrant 2. The three-time champion thought the playoffs allowed more contact, and blamed Clarke for essentially flopping when he fell.

“The playoffs are a little tougher and not as soft as the regular season. You can bump them, and get away with a little more.

“A guy [Clarke] jumping off two foot, straight up and down, who then sells a foul and then dives to the floor.”

With Clarke and Green now having publicly talking smack publicly, it would be an interesting matchup as we get deeper into the series.

Green ended the podcast by saying that he expects nothing less than for the flagrant 2 foul to be overturned.

“I’ll looking forward for it to get rescinded.”

Warriors Won Rebound Battle in Game 1

Despite Green getting ejected and only playing 17 minutes, the Warriors managed to outrebound the Grizzles 51 to 47. Both teams finished with 16 offensive rebounds.

With the Warriors playing Green and four wings in the first half, the Grizzles started off the game getting multiple second chance opportunities. A big reason the Warriors were able to eliminate that for the rest of the game was because of Kevon Looney and Jonathan Kuminga’s presence. Both chipped in with 6 rebounds apiece, and the team collectively crashed the glass.

With Green back in the lineup for Game 2, It will be interesting to see how often the Warriors still plan to use their small ball lineups, given the Grizzles lead all teams in offensive rebounds during the regular season.