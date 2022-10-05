Draymond Green’s Beef With Warriors Teammate Leaked After Fight

The Golden State Warriors are expected to discipline veteran star Draymond Green after he got into an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice.

Poole and Green are heated competitors in practice but things went too far when Green “forcefully struck” Poole, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.

“When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated swiftly,” The Athletic reported. “Green and Poole came chest-to-chest, with both players pushing and shoving each other prior to Green’s escalation of the physical altercation.

“The Warriors stopped practice and tried to settle nerves in the team’s locker room area, but it appears that internal discipline is imminent.”

It was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Poole wasn’t hurt by the punch and completed his workout before leaving the practice floor.

The Warriors were recently in Japan for a pair of games against the Wizards, winning both contests. Their next preseason game is scheduled for October 9 against the Lakers and it’s expected that the team would reach a decision on discipline for Green before then.

Altercation Between Poole and Green Had Buildup

Green has a reputation as a fiery competitor who tiptoes the line of what’s acceptable but Poole is chippy in his own right. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the altercation had some build-up prior to the explosion that led to Poole being hit.

“Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension,” Haynes tweeted.

Coming off a title, confidence is high within the Warriors camp but the veterans like Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are still doing their part to humble younger teammates like Poole.

Thompson had a particularly sharp response for Poole after besting him in a 3-point shooting competition during their time in Tokyo.

“It was nice to humble Jordan Poole,” Thompson said after winning the contest.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said it’s just some good-natured ribbing between the established stars and Poole, who is still very much on his way up.

“It’s healthy,” Kerr said. “Jordan now is part of the group. You have to earn that by performing in the playoffs. I think that’s where the vets will really embrace you. But at the same time, you gotta back it up every year. I think there’s a healthy vibe right now of Jordan feeling like he’s a big part of the group, but the older guys still having fun with him.”

Warriors Face Decision on Future of Both Poole and Green

The Warriors have until October 17 to reach a deal with Poole on an extension. If the sides can’t agree to a deal, he’ll be a restricted free agent next offseason, which will open up the possibility of another team swooping in to snag his services. The Warriors can match any offer that comes to the table.

“I’m going to let my reps handle that,” Poole told reporters during media day. “I have confidence that we’ll work something out. I’m just here to play basketball and excited to be back with the team.”

The situation with Green — who is still a defensive force but is 32 years old and looking for a max extension — is a little more complicated. He has a player option worth $27.5 million after this season and can enter free agency in the summer if he chooses to. The Warriors are a bit cash-strapped with a hefty luxury tax bill and Green isn’t bullish on a deal getting done.

“I don’t think it will happen, and so for me, I’m just focused on this season and being as great as I can be and as I know I’m capable of being and winning another championship and reaching my individual goals that I have as well. I think that’s my main focus,” Green said.

It’s not an easy decision for the Warriors but incidents like the one with Poole won’t get Green any closer to his desires.