Warriors Big Man Issues Challenge to Draymond Green Amid Drama

The Golden State Warriors are still dealing with the fallout from Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole and big man Kevon Looney made it very clear that the polarizing forward has some work to do to get back in his teammates’ good graces.

Green is currently away from the team amid the drama and missed Sunday’s preseason tilt against the Lakers. After the game — which the Lakers won 124-121 — Looney spoke on the vibe around the team.

“It’s been different, It’s been complicated,” Looney told reporters. “We had a lot of things happen here in my time but a lot of things usually get to stay in-house and we get to handle most of the time like that.

“It’s a little different with it being out in public and all the outside commotion weighing in on people’s decision or why people think.”

What has amplified the situation is the video of the incident leaking, which was really not a good look for Green.

“In 32 years, I’ve probably seen 20-plus fights. It should not make it out of our walls,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “When things are kept internally, it’s almost easy to handle. As soon as things are leaked, all hell breaks loose. That affects every single player, coach. … It’s like if you had a camera in your family and there was a family dispute. Would you really want to discuss it with the world? No.”

Looney on Green: ‘He’s Got Some Work to Do’

While the external criticism has been rough, it appears that Green has lost some credibility in the locker room, despite having four titles to his name and previously being the emotional leader of the squad.

“He’s got some work to do to get that trust back from us, but I think he’s willing to do it,” Looney said.

Green did not hide from questions about the incident and discussed it with reporters on Saturday. He said that he was in a very bad space mentally heading into practice that day and Green recognized he has a lot of work to do — especially when it comes to his relationship with Poole.

“Jordan’s feelings are the most important, and to be honest I’m not sure how he feels,” Green said. “That’s not a bridge we have crossed yet, nor should it be a bridge we’ve crossed yet.

“The most important thing initially is to allow Jordan to work through his thoughts and not me try to persuade his thoughts one way or another.”

Poole Has Monster Game Despite Distractions

While the situation with Green has created a major distraction for the defending champs, Poole seemed unphased against the Lakers. He scored 25 points in 23 minutes, adding six assists and four rebounds.

“There’s a reason he’s in this position, about to sign a big (contract) extension — hopefully,” Kerr said. “The guy is tough. He’s mentally tough. He’s physically tough. He’s ultra-confident in his game, and he showed it tonight.”

Poole and Green’s contract situations have been looming large. Poole is set to get paid with a long-term extension, representing the future of the Warriors with its core aging.

Green has a player-option at the end of the season but has made it fairly clear he wants an extension as well. It was already a tough spot for the Warriors but has become much more complicated in light of recent events.