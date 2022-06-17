Warriors Troll Boston With Locker Room Celebration After Finals Win

The Golden State Warriors took on all comers and silenced all critics, capturing their fourth NBA Championship in eight years Thursday night. Then they celebrated the victory in perhaps the most fitting way possible — with a dig at Boston Celtics fans.

The setting was the visitors’ locker room at TD Garden, the home of the Celtics and also home to one of the loudest and most obnoxious fan bases in the league. It was there that the Warriors popped bottles of champagne, doused each other with suds and embraced one another warmly in the name of congratulations. It was also where the Dubs sent a message to the crowd that endlessly spurned and taunted them throughout half of this six-game series.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported via Twitter what the Warriors were chanting in unison after their win — an homage to a true Boston original.

Entire Warriors locker room is chanting “fuck you, Draymond” in champagne celebration right now. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 17, 2022

“Entire Warriors locker room is chanting, ‘F*** you, Draymond!’ in champagne celebration right now,” Slater wrote.

Warriors Take Jab at Boston, Turn Fans’ Chant Against Them

The Warriors’ victory cry was the same chant verbatim that Boston fans uttered in thundering unison to welcome Green into TD Garden on Wednesday, June 8. The Celtics won that game 116-100, and didn’t win again for the rest of the series.

Golden State took those words to heart, both members of the organization and their families.

"Classy. Very classy." Steve Kerr on the Boston crowd's response to Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/HaNGf2FMkK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 9, 2022

When Dubs head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the fans’ comments after the defeat, he responded simply: “Classy. Very classy.”

Green’s wife Hazel Renee was also vocal about her displeasure with the prevailing behavior inside the Celtics’ arena, though she was considerably less concise in her posted response via an Instagram story than was Kerr in his postgame interview.

Tough loss tonight BUT in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players! Are they not human? Is someone standing at your job saying off the wall things to you? The NBA has the audacity to have a whole code of conduct [card] at every seat about fans and their behaviors and how they could be ejected from a game or banned but a whole crowd/section/numerous people get to chant F*** YOU DRAYMOND or call him a B**** or MF? And nothing? Like that’s OK? Warriors fans would NEVER!! My kids were at the game tonight hearing that mess! Very DISGUSTING of you little Celtics fans. Just shameful!

Warriors Get Last Laugh With Game 6 Victory Over Celtics

It is unquestionably ironic that Kerr and Renee and others would publicly criticize the Celtics fans for their use of obscenities, only to watch Warriors players repurpose those obscenities as taunts of their own.

But in the end, the Dubs gave as good as they got and earned the right to do so by reeling off three consecutive wins, including two on the road, to capture their fourth championship and cement their dynasty’s place in basketball’s history books.

Perhaps NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry captured it best Thursday night as his teammates drenched him with champagne.

“Champs, baby! What are they gonna say now?” Curry shouted. “What are they gonna say now?”