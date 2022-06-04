Warriors Star Fires Back at Critics After Game 1 Loss to Celtics

Draymond Green didn’t hold back on his critics following the Golden State Warriors‘ Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Green has a miserable Game 1 showing, particularly on the offensive end of the floor. Green shot 2-of-12 from the floor, scoring just four points. He grabbed 11 rebounds and had five assists but admitted he should have done more in the 120-109 loss.

“When [Steph] comes out guns blazing like that, playing the way he’s playing, I have to make sure I do my part,” Green said on his podcast “The Draymond Green Show.”

Green put himself in the spotlight of some extra criticism with his comments after Game 1, saying the Warriors would be fine after their fourth quarter collapse.

“I think they stayed within striking distance and they made shots late,” Green told reporters after the loss. “So we’ll be fine. We’ll figure out ways we can stop them from getting those threes and take them away. But no, I don’t think it was a rhythm thing. We pretty much dominated the game for the first 41-42 minutes so, we’ll be fine.”

He also took a shot at Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Al Horford, who were a combined 15-of-23 from deep.

“15-of-23 from those guys?” Green said. “Eh, we’ll be fine.”

Draymond Green Fires Back at Critics in Tweet: ‘Shut Up’

Play

Draymond Green Postgame Interview – Game 1 – Celtics vs Warriors | 2022 NBA Finals Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors – Full Game 1 Highlights | June 2, 2022 | 2022 NBA Finals 📌 SHOP OUR MERCH: hoh.world 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook: facebook.com/houseofhighlights #HouseofHighlights #NBA #HoH 2022-06-03T04:08:05Z

Green has never been shy to call out his critics and took to Twitter to call out those who questioned him.

“Let me guess…. Go to the gym Draymond you suck?” he tweeted. “I’ve been there already! How about Go watch film y’all Took an L? did that last night and today and will watch more later… SHUT UP!”

Let me guess…. Go to the gym Draymond you suck? I’ve been there already! How about Go watch film y’all Took an L? did that last night and today and will watch more later… SHUT UP!! 😂😂😂😂 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 3, 2022

Green and the Warriors will look to even the series on Sunday in Game 2 after dropping the opener as the favorite.

Draymond Green Called Out By Kendrick Perkins

Not everyone was a fan of Green’s unfiltered confidence after Game 1, most notably Kendrick Perkins of ESPN and NBC Sports Boston.

“That was a whole lot of lying for the simple fact … ‘we’ll be fine,’ no you won’t,” Perkins said on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame show. “No, you won’t. Listen, Payton Pritchard played eight minutes in that fourth quarter, meaningful minutes. Jaylen Brown did his thing. The bench came in and gave a huge lift. The Warriors scored 16 points in the fourth quarter. 16. That ain’t just happen because they were missing shots. No, the Celtics were getting to them, they couldn’t get the ball to get they shot off.

“They were on their ass like diapers on a baby. That’s what it was, that’s exactly what it was.”

A lot of eyes will be on Curry as the Warriors look to turn things around. He provided 34 points on 12-of-25 shooting. The former two-time MVP scored 21 of his points coming in the first quarter but didn’t have as much success the rest of the way. Boston rode a 40-16 fourth quarter to the win as the Warriors’ shooters — Curry included — were held in check late.

“When you have a team that just finds a little bit of momentum like they did and they keep making shots, it’s tough to kind of regain that momentum,” Curry said.