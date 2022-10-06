Warriors’ Star Predicted to Leave Team After Upcoming Season

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of an unexpected, if not unlikely, run to a world championship, and yet the franchise my face more turmoil now than at any time in its near decade-long dynasty.

It is easy to be a prisoner of the moment and make such a claim one day after Draymond Green struck Jordan Poole during a heated altercation at practice that will likely result in some form of punishment for Green, per The Athletic. But the tumult beneath the surface in Golden State goes deeper than a one-off, preseason skirmish — for which Green was reportedly “apologetic” in the immediate aftermath.

The bigger issues are the two players themselves, along with two others in Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson, whose futures with the franchise were already in question before they forced the front office and coaching staff to take sides over a personal disagreement.

Jay Williams of ESPN said on Thursday, October 6, that he believes Green’s future with the Warriors has already been decided and that the four-time All Star is merely playing out the string.

There’s part of me that really believes this is the last year Draymond will play for the Golden State Warriors. For what you’re going to have to pay him, considering the other pivotal young piece on your team, it’s a futures market in the NBA. You’ve got to plan for where you’re going to be two years from now. Draymond Green beyond this year, I don’t see it happening.

Green, Poole Competing For Golden State Dollars in Future

Poole needs an extension before the Dubs take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18, or he will become restricted free agent next summer — an outcome that could bring the young scorer’s relationship with the team under strain.

Green, on the other hand, is entering the latter stages of his career as a defensive mastermind and is competing with Poole for some of the same money. Technically under contract for two more seasons, Green can opt out in 2023 and enter unrestricted free agency. To make things more volatile, Green has already indicated to the Warriors that he expects a max deal.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that money was at the core of Wednesday’s disagreement between Poole and Green. Haynes cited sources who said Poole egged Green on over time, his behavior and attitude with teammates shifting as he waits on the precipice of his first massive NBA contract.

Dubs Will Tip Hand on Value of Green, Poole With Upcoming Contract Decisions

Brian Windhorst of ESPN speculated in September that how the Warriors’ play the pending free agent situations of Green, Poole and Wiggins will show the organization’s whole cards on who it values and how it wants to team-build going forward.

“I’ll be interested to see if any of these guys are signed,” Windhorst said. “And if they are signed, which ones? … I think what [the Warriors] do with those extensions is a big indication of how they see this team going forward.”

“This is the last year of the contract for both Poole and Wiggins, so if they don’t extend, you’re looking at them heading toward … walk years,” Windhorst added.

Ironically though, if Williams’ hunch is right, then it will be Green who walks once the season meets its end — an outcome for which the organization and its franchise player, Steph Curry, may not be prepared.