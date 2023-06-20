The first major domino of the Golden State Warriors‘ offseason fell last week when Mike Dunleavy Jr. officially stepped into the GM shoes previously filled by Bob Myers. Now, just a handful of days later, a second domino has fallen, leading to questions about the future of the club’s legendary core.

As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, four-time All-Star Draymond Green is set to decline his $27.5 million option for the 2023-24 season and will become an unrestricted free agent.

However, Warriors fans who were hoping to see Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson keep it rolling for at least another season needn’t fret over the loss of their defensive anchor just yet. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Green and the Dubs still have designs on continuing their partnership.

“Listen, these are two sides who very much want to get a deal done,” Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter on Monday. “Draymond and Rich Paul, they’re not really posturing here, threatening that they’re gonna go somewhere else.”

Draymond Green & Warriors Could Ink New, Multiyear Pact

Play

Video Video related to warriors are ‘destined to reunite’ with draymond green: nba insider 2023-06-20T16:48:46-04:00

There have been rumblings of Green’s run in Golden State potentially coming to an end dating back to his altercation with Jordan Poole last fall. And the most recent sightings of him hanging out with pal LeBron James has visions of the baller wearing purple and gold dancing in some people’s heads.

From Wojnarowski’s vantage point, though, the sense is that Green and the Warriors hold mutual interest in extending their relationship long-term.

“I think there’s certainly a desire on both sides to stay together,” Wojnarowski said. “They want each other. I think Draymond Green, the idea of continuing with Steph Curry and with Klay Thompson and certainly Steve Kerr, I think it means the world to him. It’s just a matter of negotiation. You know, is it a four-year deal? Is it a three-year deal?

“I don’t sense at all any real sense on either side that this could get sideways. It could happen — he becomes a free agent, Scott — but I think the sides are destined to reunite.”

Green appeared in 73 games for the Warriors last season — his highest tally since 2016-17 — and averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Meanwhile, he posted a career-best effective field-goal percentage of 57.0 and a net rating of 7.0 (the best mark teamwide among major minute-getters).

Draft Guru Weighs In on What Warriors Want

What type of players might the Warriors be looking at on draft night? A couple of candidates here with more on why they could be appealing heading into a pivotal season. pic.twitter.com/jW4DIdcE5z — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 20, 2023

The Warriors are heading into Thursday’s NBA Draft with the 19th overall selection and, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, a clear MO — to get a player who can actually contribute to winning sooner rather than later.

And when one considers how things have played out with James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody so far, that concept definitely rings true:

“All indications are that the Warriors are done with projects. They don’t want developmental players anymore,” Givony said.

“They’re looking for guys who know how to play, who can pass, shoot, cut, defend off the ball … we’re talking about guys like Jordan Hawkins, Brandin Podziemski, Jaime Jaquez, Kris Murray. Older, more experienced players who can step in from day one and play the Warriors style of play.”