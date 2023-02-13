Draymond Green Gets Honest on Warriors Frustration

Now losers of two straight, the Golden State Warriors are back to .500 once again. Their loss to a LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers team on Saturday, saw them slide back into ninth place in the Western Conference. Golden State’s 28-28 record has them just one game above the 11th place Utah Jazz.

After winning a title last season, many fans had much higher expectations for this Warriors team. They weren’t the only ones with expectations.

Following the loss to the Lakers, Dubs forward Draymond Green explained the frustrations of the underwhelming season.

“I think when you’re losing games and you’re .500, if you’re not a .500 level team it gets frustrating. But, no one’s going to feel sorry for us,” Green said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “No one’s going to feel sorry for us, so it is what it is. You gotta keep fighting to dig yourself out of it and find a way.”

Despite the team’s lackluster performance in the loss to the Lakers, Green was actually pretty solid. The veteran posted 12 points on an efficient 5-8 shooting, while also dishing 10 assists, and securing 7 rebounds.

Warriors’ Draymond Green Sends Message to Kevin Durant, Suns

Green has no shortage of thoughts to share. Shortly after his former teammate, Kevin Durant, was traded to the Phoenix Suns on February 9, the former Defensive Player of the Year took to his podcast The Draymond Green Show to send a message to newest member of the Western Conference.

“Are the Suns favorites in the West now? On paper they have to be favorites in the West. Definitely on paper,” Green said on his podcast Thursday. “But, you know, the Dubs still in the West, and it’s the Dubs Invitational until further notice, baby.”

Draymond Green Sounds Off on James Wiseman Trade

KD’s exit from the Brooklyn Nets wasn’t the news that Green touched on during his February 9 pod. He also shared his thoughts on the trade that sent former Warriors No. 2 overall pick, James Wiseman, to the Detroit Pistons.

“Number one, I want to say, to James Wiseman, man, Jimmy Wise, not an ideal start to your NBA career,” Green said. “I mean, not ideal at all. Being moved to the Detroit Pistons gives James an opportunity to restart that. And I think that’s such a beautiful thing. I feel like in this trade, James Wiseman gets what he needs, the Warriors got what they need. James Wiseman needs to go somewhere where he can play, where he can get minutes and reps, and he’s not expected to compete at a championship level. And he did that. Or, they did that – it’s happening for him in going to Detroit, where you’re with a bunch of other young guys who [are] going to make a ton of mistakes. And you just get to play through those mistakes and learn through those mistakes, because as we know, in life, experience is life’s greatest teacher. So for James Wiseman to go to a situation where he will have the opportunity to play and play through mistakes. It’s great for him, because he’s super talented, super skilled, but just [hasn’t] had the reps.”

The trade itself has been a disaster, nearly falling apart due to Gary Payton II’s failed physical. Golden State made their final decision on Sunday night, to let the deal go through.