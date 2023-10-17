Warriors Release Injury Update on Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will miss the remainder of the preseason games, but the good news is he is progressing to return for the season opener.

Green has been cleared to begin light on-court workouts, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Green, who suffered a sprained left ankle a week before the training camp, will be re-evaluated on Sunday.

“I just talked to him and he felt good in his workout today,” Kerr said after practice on Tuesday via ESPN. “He’s moving around, doing some drill work on the court and by the end of the week, hopefully, he is playing some three-on-three. We’ll re-evaluate at that point.”

The development aligned with Green’s claim that he’s a “fast healer” during the media day. His timeline now is to progress to three-on-three on Friday and five-on-five by Sunday.

Green’s playing status for the Warriors’ season opener against the Phoenix Suns next Tuesday, October 24, is questionable.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have upgraded Cory Joseph’s playing status from out to questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. The team said the reserve guard had made good progress after missing the training camp and their first three preseason games due to a lower back strain. He’s been a full participant in their practices and scrimmages recently.

Joseph signed a one-year veteran minimum deal with the Warriors in free agency to bolster their point guard depth behind Stephen Curry and Chris Paul.

Warriors Add Javonte Green, Undrafted Rookie

The Warriors have added four-year NBA Javonte Green and undrafted rookie Yuri Collins, the team announced on Monday.

To complete the pair of moves, the Warriors have waived guard Kendric Davis, forward Javan Johnson and guard Donovan Williams.

Green, who played for the Chicago Bulls for the last three years, had his best year in the NBA two seasons ago. During the 2021-22 season, the 6-5 guard averaged a career-best 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 65 games, including 42 starts.

On the other hand, the 5-11 Collins played for the Warriors Summer League team after a four-year collegiate career at Saint Louis. He is likely to play for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

No Progress on Klay Thompson’s Extension Talks

On Sunday night, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski had a grim update on the extension talks between Klay Thompson’s camp and the Warriors in the NBA Countdown.

“I’m told that there has been absolutely no progress on a Klay Thompson’s extension in Golden State,” Wojnarowski said. “That they are both still apart on years and money, and there’s a very real possibility that Klay Thompson goes into free agency next summer without a deal, and I think that’s where it gets complicated from Golden State.”

Thompson is seeking a max contract, while the Warriors are trying to manage their finances in the wake of the new restrictive NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“And becomes a little bit something of a high-wire act, especially if Klay Thompson duplicates this year the kind of season he had last year — 41% three-point shooting, led the league with 301 3s, and, you know, his best points per game — at almost 22 points a game — in several years. You know, in the marketplace, teams value shooting. They value high-level wing defense. And so I think for Golden State, this has a chance to become like the first real test of keeping together that core of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.”