Warriors Sound off on Inspiring Star: ‘That Lit a Fire Under Us’

The Golden State Warriors pulled off one of their biggest wins of the season on Saturday, beating the Jazz in comeback fashion, 111-107. As a result, they finally clinched their spot in the playoffs and strengthened their hold on the No. 3 spot in the West with just four games left to play.

For their part, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole stole the headlines by scoring a combined 67 points while nailing 14 triples in the contest. Along the way, the former keyed an 18-0 fourth-quarter run to wrest control of the game from Utah.

As good as the Warriors’ starting backcourt was, though, Draymond Green had what might have been his best game since returning from his disc injury; not only in terms of his on-court production, but also the role he played in rallying the troops.

Following the game, Dubs coach Steve Kerr and guard Gary Payton II were effusive in their praise for the big man.

Draymond Leads the Charge

Playoffs, baby. We're right back at it. pic.twitter.com/hqFAxwHyGu — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 3, 2022

At one point, the Jazz led the Warriors by 21 points, and they held a double-digit advantage for a significant portion of the contest. So, Golden State escaping with the win was no small feat.

When asked what it was that inspired the epic turnaround, Payton was emphatic in crediting Green.

“Draymond — he sparked us when we were down, when we were up. Just being loud and being aggressive; telling us it’s just us out there. We gotta have each other’s back and get it done. And I think that kind of lit a fire under us and, you know, once one falls, the next one falls and so forth,” he said.

“So, I think all the dominoes fell and we went on a run.”

Again, though, it wasn’t simply Green’s voice — both in the huddle and on the court — that helped get the job done. The four-time All-Star also contributed 10 points (on 3-of-5 shooting), nine rebounds, seven assists and a blocked shot to the effort.

Consequently, the Warriors outscored the Jazz by a whopping 20 points when he was in the game.

Kerr Says Green Is ‘Just a Winner’

Coach Kerr similarly raved about Green’s ability to act as a catalyst for his team when the chips are down. He further noted that efforts like the one we saw versus Utah are just part of his DNA.

“I just saw incredible passion and competition from Draymond,” Kerr said. “If you don’t know who Draymond is and you ask any of his teammates or coaches, ‘How do you describe him as a player?’ First thing you just say is competitive and passionate.”

He added, “The main thing with Draymond is that he’s just a winner. He’s been a winner his entire life. High school, college, the NBA — he just wins. He’s like the rising tide that lifts all ships… When he’s out there, his emotion, his energy, his passion and his brain… it lifts our entire team.”

