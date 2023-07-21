Draymond Green’s Relationship with Warriors Teammate is a ‘Problem’: Report

Draymond Green‘s soured relationship with Jordan Poole had its impact on the Golden State Warriors‘ 2022-23 campaign. The team had its ups and downs, as did Poole, before eventually coming up short in the postseason.

After Poole’s departure via trade, it seems like Green may be feuding with yet another young member of the Warriors. According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole, Green’s relationship with Jonathan Kuminga has become a “problem.” Poole revealed so during a recent appearance with 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny and Guru.”

“It’s a problem and it can only be fixed by Draymond, who has to commit himself to doing that,” Poole told the hosts. “Honestly, at this point, we’re not sure that he’s ready to do that. They’ve signed him to a new contract, which implies that they believe he can and will. But I think there are a lot of people over there thinking, ‘Let’s wait and see how this plays out. Around the league, there are a lot more people saying, ‘I don’t know.’ We’re gonna find out.”

Warriors’ Draymond Green Doubles Down on Beef With Jordan Poole

After a year of dancing around the most prominent storyline — the punch that “compromised the Warriors’ season — Green doubled down on his decision to strike his former teammate. During a recent appearance on “The Pat Bev Pod,” the 33-year-old explained that the issue was two sided and that Poole had given him good reason to swing.

“I don’t just hit people,” Green told host Patrick Beverly. “Dialogue — of course — happens over time. You usually ain’t just triggered by something, that fast to that degree. This is a team. Ain’t nobody on my team triggering me in an instant. Dialogue of course happens over time… We know stuff that you don’t say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on. As I’ve admitted before, I was wrong in the way that I handled it — for the situation and where we were. But, I’m a man at the end of the day and I stand on things. And there are certain things you have to stand on.”

Jonathan Kuminga Expected to Have Bigger Role With Warriors

Green had better learn to get along with Kuminga, because it seems like he’s going to be around for a bit. A team source that spoke with Spotrac’s Keith Smith indicated that the young wing will have more of a chance at a full-rotation role this season.

“We’re aware that Jonathan [Kuminga] wants to play more,” the personnel member told Smith. “The chance will be there for him this season. We need him to be ready for a full rotation role in our frontcourt.”

Smith’s update is a big one because there had been reports indicating that Kuminga was unhappy with the lack of opportunity last season.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater and Shams Charania revealed that he was even considering forcing a trade back in May.

“The Warriors and Kuminga’s representatives are expected to discuss his future this offseason. … Golden State will need to decide whether Kuminga will receive a full-time role moving forward, and, if not, league sources say the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft will want to be somewhere he can play more.”