Warriors’ Draymond Green Speaks Out On Jordan Poole’s Heave in Loss to Lakers

With under 10 seconds left to play in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals, the Golden State Warriors found themselves with the ball and a chance to tie the Los Angeles Lakers. The shot they got was a bit questionable. Jordan Poole caught the ball, as Draymond Green swung him a pass, and launched a 28-footer. His prayer wasn’t answered and the Warriors went on to lose the game.

Poole was under the microscope online all night, with fans across the country clowning him for firing up the deep attempt.

However, Draymond Green came to his defense when discussing the play on his podcast Wednesday.

“I know everyone’s talking about the last three that he missed,” Green said on the May 3 edition of “The Draymond Green Show.” “Quite frankly, I liked the shot. Obviously, you tell ’em to eat up the space and take the three a little bit closer [to the basket]… but Jordan can shoot the ball and he got a good look at it. Yes, you want him to take a couple of steps in and get an even closer three. Jordan taking that three is not why we lost that game… I know everyone is going to point at that one play and say he should have never shot that three. Prior to that three, he was 6-for-10. You got a guy 6-for-10 that you know can shoot the piss out of the ball and you get an open three, you live with it.”

Despite the crucial miss, Poole still had a solid game. He poured in 21 points in 30 minutes off of the bench, shooting 7-of-15 from the field and 6-of-11 from deep. On top of his scoring outburst, the 23-year-old set up his teammates with six assists.

Stephen Curry Stands By Jordan Poole’s Shot Choice in Warriors Loss

Green wasn’t the only one of Poole’s teammates to stand by him, after the tough miss. Stephen Curry also took time to defend the young guard, when speaking to the media, after the 117-112 loss to L.A.

“He had made six of ‘em tonight,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It was decisive and it was a shot he was open. Considering how they guarded us that possession – trapping me at halfcourt and Draymond swinging it over – it’s one of those where it’s kinda in a rhythm shot. I’m sure he felt pretty good about it, that’s why he shot it. There’s no doubt or regrets on that. It’s just a make-or miss situation. [I’ve got] a lot of trust in his ability to put the ball in the basket.”

Warriors’ Steve Kerr Calls Jordan Poole’s Miss Against Lakers a ‘Good Look’

The whole squad was behind Poole in the aftermath of Game 1, including head coach Steve Kerr. Kerr was sure to emphasize that the shot was “a good look,” during his postgame availablity.

“I knew somebody was going to be wide open if we could just get the ball out and Steph did a great job,” Kerr praised via NBA Interviews on YouTube. “He got the ball out of the trap and Jordan was wide open, and pretty good look, and you know, that’s a shot he can hit. So really, happy with that possession, and again, Jordan hit his six threes already. So it’s a great shot for us.”