Warriors’ Draymond Green Throws Serious Shade at Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves

Draymond Green has never been one to hide his true feelings, even if his opinion is one that’s bound to ruffle feathers. The Golden State Warriors star always speaks his mind, no matter the consequences and regardless of who might take issue with the sentiment.

On Saturday, it was Minnesota Timberwolves cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns who was on the receiving end of that brutal honesty.

As relayed by ClutchPoints via Instagram (embedded below), Towns made a rather large declaration about his team and its place in the league hierarchy recently, opining that the Wolves are in a “championship or bust” situation.

“It’s go time,” the All-Star added. “The [Rudy Gobert] trade happens. There’s no more time…Got to go out there and get the job done.”

Upon catching wind of Towns’ statement, Green was prompted to respond in just about the most flippant manner possible.

Green Slides Into the Comments

Green didn’t even need words to relay his feelings on Towns’ proclamation, jumping into the comment thread with little more than a string of tears of joy/laughing until crying emoji. Clearly, he’s not hopping on Minnesota’s bandwagon after the big trade.

It’s not hard to blame Green for feeling a type of way about KAT’s crew, either. After all, the Warriors are the defending NBA champions and even as the Wolves have added a three-time DPOY and All-Star to their mix, we’re still talking about a franchise with just two playoff appearances and no series wins since 2004.

So, Towns talking title or bust could definitely come across as disrespectful to someone in Green’s position. There’s also a rather sizable Gobert factor to consider here.

While no topic or player is off-limits for Green, few players have been subjected to as much criticism — fairly or unfairly — from the Dubs forward as the Stifle Tower.

Green & Gobert Have a History

Gobert has found himself in Green’s crosshairs multiple times over the years. Most notably, the Warriors star took issue with the French big man crying when he was overlooked by West coaches for a spot in the All-Star Game back in 2019. Those tears appeared to have come as a result of the emotional response Gobert’s mother had to his exclusion, but Green seized upon them nonetheless.

“I guess I should cry too… no Charlotte?” Green tweeted in the wake of the incident. And he has continued to reference Gobert crying over the ensuing years.

More recently, Green had a visceral reaction when TNT’s Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith mentioned his name in the same breath as Gobert’s during the broadcast of the 2022 All-Star Game.

“You keep mentioning me in the same sentence as him — we’re not alike,” Green deadpanned. “We ain’t nothin’ alike.”

