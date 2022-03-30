Warriors Trio to Play Together For First Time in Three Years

The Golden State Warriors will try to right the ship Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns with a lineup combination at their disposal they haven’t been able to use for the last three years.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic took to Twitter Tuesday, March 29 to lay out the trio the Dubs will trot out together for the first time since 2019.

Everyone besides James Wiseman and Steph Curry are available for the Warriors tomorrow night vs Suns. First time Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will be on the floor together since 2019. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 30, 2022

Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and ultimately landed with the Miami Heat following the Warriors’ loss to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals. Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of that series and missed the next two and a half seasons of play due to that injury, as well as a torn achilles tendon he suffered in November 2020.

Green missed a 30-game stretch during the middle of this season due to a back injury, while Iguodala returned to the floor Monday night after 21 straight games on the sideline due to back problems of his own.

Curry Remains Injured, Won’t Play This Week Against Top West Teams

The trio Warriors fans have longed to see for the last three years came together for six quarters spanning games against the Washington Wizards on March 14 and the Boston Celtics on March 16.

Curry suffered a sprained ligament in his foot during the second quarter against Boston after Celtics guard Marcus Smart collided with the Dubs point guard while diving for a loose ball. Curry has missed the six games since, during which Golden State has been able to muster a record of just 1-5. Curry is also expected to miss at least the next two games against the Suns and the Utah Jazz. Both will be played at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Dubs fans were robbed of a chance to see the team’s Big 3 reunite on January 9 when Thompson returned against the Cleveland Cavaliers, as Green began experiencing the symptoms of his back injury during warmups for that game. He started the contest for ceremonial purposes, but was pulled out on the first whistle and didn’t play again for more than two months.

Warriors in Danger of Losing Home Court Prior to Playoffs

Curry’s exact return timeline is unknown, though he is expected to be back by, or before, the playoffs. Where the Warriors will be kicking off the postseason, however, is now in question.

The Dubs led the league in win/loss record for several weeks to open the season, but injuries have set them back significantly. As of Tuesday afternoon, Golden State trailed both the Suns (No. 1 seed) and the Grizzlies (No. 2 seed) by 13.5 games and five games, respectively.

The Warriors led the Dallas Mavericks by just one game, with six contests left on the schedule for each team. The Dubs were two and a half games up on the Jazz, which has seven outings left before the regular season ends.

Slater tweeted Monday that Golden State is now more likely to fall to the No. 4 seed than retain their current position, and should actually worry about falling to the No. 5 spot and losing home court advantage altogether in the first round of the playoffs.

Warriors are now only one ahead of the Mavericks in the loss column. Dallas has already won the tiebreaker. They're playing better currently and have slightly easier remaining schedule. Mavericks probably favorite for #3 seed. Warriors in danger of falling beyond #4. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 29, 2022

