Warriors’ Draymond Green Urged to Make ‘No-Brainer’ Free-Agent Decision

Regardless of what happens with the Golden State Warriors‘ Game 7 matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, the club has some decisions to make once its offseason finally arrives. The team was a hot mess throughout the regular season, particularly on the road, and the training-camp altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole continues to cast a shadow over the organization.

Green’s situation in particular is rife with uncertainty amid the Dubs’ decision not to sign him to a long-term extension this season (something that both Poole and Andrew Wiggins did get). To that end, though, the ball is actually in Green’s court.

The four-time NBA champion has a player option on the final year and $27.6 million he’s owed for 2023-24. And while he told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks in January that the “writing is on the wall” for his Warriors career, there may still be more reasons for him to stay in the Bay than to seek out a new start elsewhere.

For his part, B/R’s Zach Buckley is of the belief that Green should take stock of all the good things he has in his current situation as he weighs the decision to opt in or out.

B/R: Draymond Green Would Be ‘Foolish’ to Leave the Warriors

On the morning of Golden State’s Game 7 showdown with Sacto, Buckley dropped his list of free agents who “would be foolish to change teams” this summer, and Green topped the list, which also included the likes of James Harden, Josh Hart, Khris Middleton and Russell Westbrook.

Where Green is concerned, Buckley argued — as others have — that the veteran and his team fit each other like a glove. He further espoused his belief that the sides can come to an agreement on a reasonably-priced, long-term deal next season:

Since landing with the Warriors as the 35th pick in 2012, Green has become a four-time champion, a four-time All-Star, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a potential Hall of Famer. Golden State has crafted the perfect role for him, built the perfect system for his skills and surrounded him with some perfectly-fitting teammates. You’re telling me he can remain in this perfect ecosystem and either pocket $27.6 million or collect an eight-figure salary over multiple seasons? That’s a no-brainer.

In 73 regular-season appearance for the Warriors, the 33-year-old Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game while sinking 52.7% of his field-goal attempts.

His net rating of 7.0 was No. 1 among Warriors logging 120-plus minutes over the course of the campaign.

Latest Draymond-Poole Video Goes Under the Microscope

A video that appears to show Poole shoving Green away while walking toward the bench during the Warriors’ Game 6 loss to the Kings went viral on Saturday, leaving fans and pundits alike to wonder whether old wounds remain as open as they were back in October.

As of this writing, the various versions and reuploads of the clip on Twitter have amassed more than 10 million views, and the Dub Nation denizens are aghast over what it might mean for their team and its chemistry.

