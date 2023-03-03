Draymond Green Speaks Out on Warriors Disrespectful Russell Westbrook Defense

Thursday night’s win for the Golden State Warriors felt like it was from last season. The Dubs ripped off one of their signature third-quarter runs to help bury the Los Angeles Clippers 115-91.

Even though the Warriors turned back the clock for an offensive explosion in the third, the talk of the night was their defensive strategy. To be more specific, Golden State decided to just leave Clippers guard Russell Westbrook wide-open, and it worked. Instead of covering Westbrook, Draymond Green helped pack the paint.

Green sat down with the media after the March 2 blowout and discussed the thought process behind leaving the former MVP uncovered.

“The gameplan worked for us tonight,” he told reporters via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We got Russ to miss some shots. But, I think when you have a gameplan like that, even more-so, I know everyone always judges Russ’ jumpshot, but what that does to you mentally is tough. I think that it was more-so than his shot. He’s been shooting the ball well. I think he’s been shooting the three at 33-34%. But mentally, that can get tough. So I thought we did a good job of sticking with the gameplan and we were able to muddy the game up for them.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year then dove further into the gameplan, explaining that the strategy likely confused Westbrook.

“It might not necessarily get in his head, but it’ll make you think, for sure. Because you’re open every play. You’re taught in basketball if you’re open then take the shot. But, if you’re open every play, you start questioning yourself.”

Tyronn Lue Breaks Down Clippers Struggles vs. Warriors Defense

Much like Green, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, also took some time to chat with the press.

He took a stab at breaking down what he’d seen from the Dubs on Thursday.

“He got to the corner, we got him at the top of the floor and he got some good shots that went in and out,” he said to reporters of Westbrook. “They had a good gameplan. Like I said, those corner threes that he got late in the shot clock, he has to take those shots when he’s in the corner. If not, just get to the next action with a dribble handoff. Early in the first half they had (Kevon) Looney on him, he was able to set a screen for (Eric) Gordon who got downhill and got a layup. So, just keep working through that and figure out how we wanna play when teams do do that.”

Lue then credited Green for making things tough on the Clippers.

“We really haven’t been in a position like this. Draymond (Green), you know how smart he is, what he does defensively, you know, he did a good job with that.”

Warriors’ Steph Curry Aims to Play vs. Lakers

Thursday was a great day for the Warriors as a whole. On top of picking up their fourth straight win, they also got some good news regarding Stephen Curry‘s injury.

According to TNT and Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Curry is looking to return to the floor against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 5.

“Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg) intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell NBA on TNT, Bleacher Report,” Haynes tweeted on Thursday.

If Curry was to suit up against the Lakers on Sunday, it would be his first appearance for the Dubs since February 4.