Warriors’ Draymond Green Issues Warning on Play-In Possibility

At this point last season (33 games into the 2021-22 schedule), the Golden State Warriors were sitting pretty with a 27-6 record. The team had just outlasted Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in a Christmas Day matchup to move into first place in the West standings; the title was once again in reach.

Obviously, the situation in 2022-23 is totally different for the Dubs, and not in a good way, either.

Instead of confirming to the hardwood world that the title runs through the Bay, the Warriors find themselves in a situation — amid injuries, rotational issues and a defensive shortfall — where the play-in tournament is looking more and more like a realistic landing spot.

For his part, though, Warriors big man Draymond Green doesn’t seem to mind the idea of entering the postseason fray through the play-in process. It’s probably not his first choice, of course, but he’s clearly more worried about the team’s first-round opponents in such a scenario.

Draymond Green Sounds Off on the Play-In Possibility

While speaking to reporters after the Warriors’ Friday practice, Green opined that seeding would have to be thrown out the window if his team did end up getting into the playoffs that way.

“I feel bad for whoever the one or two seed is…” Green said, as relayed by ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. “Frankly, if I was sitting in the one or two seed with [Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, himself, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole] coming into my building — I don’t want to be there.”

Having all those players at his disposal is a luxury that Warriors coach Steve Kerr hasn’t been able to enjoy recently. When he does have them, though, Golden State is a different team, and the effect is especially pronounced when all five are actually on the floor together.

During their run in the 2022 NBA Playoffs — one that ended with the Larry O’Brien Trophy returning to the Bay — the Warriors outscored opponents by 13.8 points per 100 possessions when that group played. They were particularly good on the offensive end, rocking an O-rating of 123.2.

Alas, for any of this to actually apply, the Warriors have to A) win enough games to get into the play-in and B) win their play-in game(s), neither of which are a given in this topsy-turvy year. Step one in that process is getting healthy.

Dubs Getting Christmas Day Help Against the Memphis Grizzlies?

For the first time since suffering a right adductor strain during the Warriors’ December 3 win over the Houston Rockets, All-Star wing Andrew Wiggins participated in practice on Friday.

His availability for the Grizz game continues to be up in the air — he’s currently considered questionable — but Kerr had previously hinted at a home return for the baller. And Golden State’s Christmas Day bout is the first contest of an eight-game home stand.

They’ll be back on the floor again on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a game against the Charlotte Hornets.

In addition to Wiggins, backup guard Donte DiVincenzo (illness) was a participant in practice and is on track for a Dec. 25 return. Big man JaMychal Green (illness), however, remained sidelined; his status for Sunday is unclear.