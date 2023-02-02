Warriors’ Draymond Green Sounds Off on LeBron James Amidst New Lakers Rumors

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has never been one to hide what he’s thinking. The four-time NBA Champion is the host of his own podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” where he consistently speaks his mind.

Green recently spoke to USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt about one of his longtime rivals, LeBron James. He explained that he believes that James is the best face that the NBA has ever had.

“When you look at those three things, it’s a testament to how he lives his life,” Green told Zillgitt. “I recently said he’s the greatest face the NBA has ever had. Think about the day and age we live in – cameras, social media – he’s never had a scandal. Never been arrested. Never photo’d drunk. Those things go hand in hand with durability, longevity, consistency.”

Green continued by describing the impact James has had on the sport as a whole.

“It’s a testament to the discipline he has in his life, and basketball is a result of that. It speaks to the person that he is, and basketball has benefitted from that,” he said.

Draymond Green Expected to Ditch Warriors, Join LeBron’s Lakers

The two have shared plenty of battles on the court over the years, facing off in the NBA Finals in four straight seasons from 2015-2018. They’ve grown to be friendly off the court, with James even attending Green’s wedding over the summer.

The pair could even become friendly on the court, teaming up as early as next season. According to sources that spoke with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, Green heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer is a possibility.

“Hard to say what you could get for Draymond at this point because he can be a free agent, and everyone assumes he’s going to the Lakers next summer,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “You’d probably have to take back a bad contract to move him, and they’re not going to see that as being worth it, so he’s not going anywhere. But it is a big shadow over that team. They’ve had injuries and some bad personnel decisions, but the Draymond thing is still there.”

Draymond Green Raves About Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Green has been throwing around praise quite a bit as of late. Following Golden State’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 31, the Warriors star shared some thoughts on Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“The way he’s handled the situation says a lot about his character,” Green told Anthony Slater of the Athletic. “He’s kind of been a young vet since his second year here. A lot of guys want something else. He’s taken it head on and embraced it. I respect him for that.”

Green detailed what makes SGA so difficult to defend.

“He gets to his spot just as good as anybody in the league,” Green said. “He’s strong as s—. I didn’t realize how strong he’s gotten. Physical, not ducking no contact. Just getting to his spot and getting what he wants. Just delivers his shoulder, gets to his spot and he’s 6-foot-7.”