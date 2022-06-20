Draymond Green Delivers Profane Message to Celtics at Warriors’ Parade

Draymond Green is still fired up about the Golden State Warriors winning another title, and continued to bring the fire at Monday’s victory parade in San Francisco.

The big man has used his fourth career NBA title to call out rivals and settle grievances, frequently taking to Twitter to get into sparring matches. Green turned his attention to the Boston Celtics at Monday’s celebration, using a t-shirt to deliver a profane message to the city.

Fowl Behavior From Green

As he rode on a Warriors bus next to the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, Green draped in front of him a t-shirt with a message to the city the Warriors defeated in the 2022 NBA Finals.

“Boston Sucks,” the shirt read, followed by a picture of a rooster.

https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1538962848113643520

Green explained to the crowd gathered for the parade that he’s been in a raucous mood since the team won the title.

“I’m just trying to think of the most controversial thing I can say, like the media, like they do, you know,” Green said. “Nah, I mean this is great. I don’t know, what y’all want me to tell you? That we better than everybody? We f**king knew that. What do you want from me?

"What do ya'll want me to tell you, that we're better than everybody?" – Draymond 😂 pic.twitter.com/0nTmc0q8Sn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

“This has been an amazing year. I told y’all, don’t let us win a f**cking championship, and clearly nobody could stop it. I warned y’all, so I’m just going to continue to destroy people on Twitter, as I have been, and Instagram stories.”

Green, Warriors Settling Scores

Before Monday’s victory parade, Green and some of his teammates have been reviving old feuds with the Memphis Grizzlies. Speaking to reporters after the Warriors wrapped up the series in Game 6, Klay Thompson that Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. tweeted “Strength in Numbers” after the team beat the Warriors on March 28.

"I can't wait to retweet that thing. Freakin' bum." Klay's been keeping receipts 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WJReCAVukK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

“Strength in numbers is alive and well,” Thompson said. “There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted ‘Strength in numbers’ after they beat us in the regular season, and it pissed me off so much. I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Freakin’ bum. I had to watch that. I’m like, ‘This freakin’ clown.’ ”

Thompson added that even though the incident happened months ago, he had been holding it in the memory bank.

“Twitter fingers, can you believe it?” he said. “I got a memory like an elephant. I don’t forget. And there were a lot of people kicking us when we were down.”

Green has also gotten into a Twitter war of words with Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who responded to Thompson’s comments with a tweet claiming that Memphis had “real estate” in the head of the Warriors star.

“We trade that real estate in @JaMorant the property value was higher in Boston,” Green responded.

We traded that real estate in @JaMorant the property value was higher in Boston https://t.co/X7Du6zSiZF — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 19, 2022

Morant offered to take their feud to the court, saying he wanted a Christmas Day matchup against the Warriors in Memphis, but Green reminded him that the Warriors have the privilege of hosting that game.

“The champs play at home Young! Christmas Day…” Green tweeted.

