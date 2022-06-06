Warriors’ Draymond Green Reacts to Officials’ Decision to Not Eject Him

The Golden State Warriors threw a counter punch in Game 2 and tied the series back 1-1 as they head into Boston for three straight road games. However, the final score of 107-88 was not indicative of how close the game was before the second half.

As the league has been now, it would not be an NBA game without any controversy.

With the Warriors up two with just under a minute left, Jaylen Brown shot a three-pointer and was fouled by Draymond Green. Both fell to the floor with Green’s legs on top of Brown.

Brown took exception and swiped at Green’s legs to get off, and Green followed with a mild shove. Brown immediately got up and was quickly separated by his teammate Jayson Tatum and official Zach Zarba.

In this case, Green already had a technical foul earlier, so another technical foul here would have ejected him from the game. As commentator Jeff Van Gundy pointed out, this would usually be a double technical on both players, and they would move on.

ESPN bought on Steve Javie to comment on the skirmish, and the former official pointed out that the fact Green had one technical would be taken into consideration by officials, and said that was part of ‘good officiating’.

The referees decided to not call a technical on either side, which lit the internet on fire. Over the next few days, this will be talked about nonstop by media and fans.

Draymond Green Says He’s Earned It

Green was asked his thoughts by ESPN’s Michael Eaves after the game on the decision by the officials to not give him a second technical foul. The bombastic forward defended the league’s decision and admitted he got special treatment.

“it’s the NBA Finals. Like I said, I wear my badge of honor. It’s not that I’m saying they necessarily treat me different. I’ve earned differential treatment. I enjoy that. I embrace that…”

This is not a good look for a league if they want to help strengthen trust amongst fans and the officials. Had they been consistent, Green would have been tossed, and it could have changed the trajectory of the game.

Past History Shows Green Did Not Always Get Preferential Treatment

All Dub fans know that this was never the case back just a couple of years ago.

Back in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals, Green was tangled up with LeBron James. As James got up to walk away, Green hit James in the groin area, and that moment changed the course of NBA history.

The Warriors took that game and went up 3-1, but Green was suspended the following game. The Cleveland Cavaliers went on to win 3 straight games and won the championship that season.

However, Kevin Durant joined the Warriors after that season, and the Dubs went on to win the next two of three titles.