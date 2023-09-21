Warriors Star Draymond Green Reacts to Dwight Howard’s Workout Leak

Dwight Howard had just completed his workout and meeting with the Golden State Warriors and will link up with Draymond Green and Chris Paul in Los Angeles, according to Kron4 News’ Jason Dumas.

Green, however, made his feelings known about the news leak.

“One day, one day, everything won’t leak. One day. Good for you [by the way], Jason [Dumas. But one day, EVERYTHING won’t leak. I have a dream,” Green posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), quoting Dumas’ report.

It can be recalled that Green was also involved in a major Warriors news leak last year– his punching incident with now-former teammate Jordan Poole.

So, Green took offense this time.

The Bay Area-based Dumas added that the Warriors “veterans have signed off on the idea of bringing Dwight into the fold.”

The 37-year-old Howard is awaiting the Warriors front office’s decision that could come as early as today, September 21, according to Dumas.

If signed, it will mark Howard’s return to the NBA after spending last season in Taiwan’s T1 League. The veteran center last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the Warriors’ conference rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. He played a key role as Anthony Davis’ backup in the Lakers’ championship run in the Orlando Bubble at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The former three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year could add size to the Warriors’ thin frontline with only Green as a small-ball center, Kevon Looney as their natural center and stretch big Dario Saric as their reserve.

Howard averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds across 60 games with the Lakers in his last NBA stint two seasons ago.

Draymond Green, Chris Paul Spotted Training Together

A video of Green and Paul training together has gone viral.

Play

It marked the first time the former rivals-turned-Warriors teammates had been seen on public after shaking off the initial shock of the trade.

Paul was traded for a future first-round pick and Poole, who Green punched last year, diluting the team’s chemistry leading to a second-round exit in the playoffs.

“Eleven! I hated him,” Green told ESPN. “Eleven! But I think that’s also a sign of respect.”

Both future Hall-of-Famers needed time and space to digest their impending team-up after the trade was consummated.

“I wanted to hear from both of them,” new Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. told ESPN. “Really, anytime we make a big move, whether it’s going to Steph, Klay, Draymond, you want to kind of feel it out and see what they think.

“All of them initially, including Chris, sort of had some pause. But then they thought about it and real quick became like, ‘Let’s do this. This is going to be great.’”

Damian Lillard ‘Would Rather Lose Every Year’ Than Join Warriors

Disgruntled Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard revealed his true feelings about a potential homecoming amid his offseason trade saga.

“As far as Golden State, like I respect what they’ve been doing over the last eight, nine years or whatever, and I’m from there obviously that’s home, but I can’t go be a part of that,” Lillard said on the September 19 episode of “It Is What It Is.”

“They won four championships. What [would] I look like going to try to do that and say ‘Oh, I’m joining my home team’ like no [I wouldn’t do that].”

There is no indication that the Warriors are interested in Lillard, especially after another point guard in Paul next to Curry.

“[Curry’s] somebody that played my position, that’s behind LeBron [James], the best player of this era… [I’d rather] lose every year before I go [there],” Lillard said.