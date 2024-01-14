Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Sends Strong Message Ahead of Draymond Green’s Return

Draymond Green had been ramping up for his much-anticipated return that could come in the Golden State Warriors‘ next two games.

Draymond Green has “a chance” to return in Memphis or Utah, per Steve Kerr. Green has been continuing to increase activity during road trip. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 13, 2024

“He’s been working out every day and he said he’s coming around and feeling good,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Green, who worked on the court before the Warriors’ 129-118 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on January 13.

But ahead of his return, Kerr sent a strong warning to Green that this could be his last chance.

“I think Draymond knows his career is on the line. It really is,” Kerr said on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs” on January 9. “Based on what’s happened over the last year, based on the recent suspension, based on everything that’s gone on — I think he recognizes that it is different this time. This wasn’t a suspension for getting too many technicals. This wasn’t a suspension for one Flagrant foul. This was different.

“This really put him on notice. He’s put himself on notice. That’s what makes this different. And that’s why his response has to be what it’s got to be.”

The indefinite suspension, which lasted 12 games, cost the 33-year-old Green $1.8 million in salaries, according to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks. He signed a $100 million, four-year extension with the Warriors last season with a $27.67 million player option on the final year.

Ex-Warriors Assistant Slams Draymond Green’s Continued Absence

Former NBA player Brian Scalabrine, who once served as an assistant coach with the Warriors in 2013-14, was not happy about Green’s continued absence as his team continued to spiral.

“They’re noncompetitive. They have no fight. And they don’t play any defense,” Scalabrine said on Sirius XM NBA Radio’s Starting Lineup. “Now if only they had a competitive, fighting, Defensive Player of the Year sitting around here, they’d be fine. It’s unbelievable that he is not playing. … Even if he didn’t touch a basketball, he doesn’t shoot anyways. You’re telling me that he couldn’t just run the mountains and stuff like that? Get on the Peloton. Whatever you had to do.”

After Saturday’s loss in Milwaukee, the Warriors are now three games under .500. Their 18-21 record is only good for 12th in the strong Western Conference.

Pacers Eye Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Indiana Pacers have Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga, along with Pascal Siakam, in their shopping list for the wing they have coveted to pair with All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

“They have still been searching and I keep hearing Andrew Wiggins‘ name… Jonathan Kuminga was also another Warriors player that the Pacers have been keeping tabs on and calling Golden State about dating back to the last [NBA] draft. So those are two potential options,” Fischer said on the “No Cap Room” podcast on January 11.

However, the Pacers do not have the win-now talent that the Warriors would want in return.

The Warriors will be active approaching the February 8 trade deadline.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on January 11, that everyone on the roster except Stephen Curry is available.

“The mindset in Golden State right now is everyone but Steph Curry is on the table,” Charania said on FanDuel TV.