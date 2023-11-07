Warriors Forward Calls out NBA for Draymond Green Rule

Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green slammed the NBA for what he perceived as a double standard after he was at the receiving end of a groin hit.

Green took the hit early in the first quarter of the Warriors’ 115-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night that snapped their five-game winning streak.

“The Draymond Green Rule is only a rule when Draymond Green is delivering… Cool,” Green posted on his Instagram story.

"The Draymond Green Rule is only a rule when Draymond Green is delivering… Cool." Dray voices out on IG regarding the groin shot from Jarrett Allen earlier in the Warriors vs. Cavs in-season matchup 👀 pic.twitter.com/O6ltcKhmmc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 6, 2023

Cavaliers big man Jarett Allen escaped without an infraction for his inadvertent kick to Green’s groin, which did not sit well with the Warriors forward.

Oh no, Draymond 😅 pic.twitter.com/pBcTlMeYsf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 5, 2023

Green has built a reputation for being a borderline dirty player while Allen has a clean slate before Sunday’s accidental hit.

It can be recalled that Green also did the same to Steven Adams during the 2016 NBA playoffs, which ultimately factored in his suspension in Game 5 of their finals series which the Cavaliers eventually won.

NBA fans had a field day on the internet laughing over what they felt was Green’s karma.

That shit hurts don’t it pic.twitter.com/7j7JvvOusc — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) November 6, 2023

Green finished with 18 points and eight assists in the loss. Allen had 12 points and nine rebounds to help the Cavaliers beat the Warriors for the first time since 2016.

Warriors Sign Brazilian Wing

The Warriors opted to use their 14th roster spot on Brazilian wing Gui Santos instead of adding another big man.

The 6-foot-7 Santos agreed to a three-year deal, according to ESPN.

Santos was the Warriors’ 55th overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft. The 21-year-old forward played for the Santa Cruz Warriors last season, averaging 12.7 points, six rebounds and four assists. He shot 50% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, a promising showing that intrigued the Warriors.

Santos also saw action for the Brazilian national team in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. In five games, the 21-year-old forward normed 7.4 points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 50% from the field.

Santos is expected to split his time with the NBA and G League this season.

Santos’ signing does not add size to the Warriors, who are currently ranked 11th in rebounding, averaging 45.6 per game tied with the Cavaliers.

Former Warriors Top Pick Faces Messy Marital Problem

Former Warriors’ top pick Joe Smith is facing a messy marital problem after discovering his wife’s OnlyFans account.

Smith’s wife, Kisha Chavis, broadcasted Smith’s viral rant.

Ex NBA player Joe Smith finds out his wife has an Only Fan pic.twitter.com/DFHA1mI0y1 — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) October 30, 2023

“[Smith] is pretty pissed off with me,” Chavis told TMZ Sports in an October 31 interview. “I think he’s at his sister’s house, he’s not talking to me right now.”

Chavis, a former adult entertainer and singer, told TMZ Sports that she only opened an OnlyFans account to rake in additional income and get out of their financial mess.

Smith, the Warriors’ No. 1 pick in 1995, earned $61 million from his 16-year NBA career. But he only took home $18 million after taxes, agent and management fees. In 2018, CNBC reported he owed $157,000 and is living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Smith played for the Warriors from 1995 to 1998 before becoming a journeyman, playing for 11 different teams. He last saw action in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2010-11 season.