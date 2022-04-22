Warriors Draymond Green Sends Loud Message to Rest of League

The Denver Nuggets had their best outing in this playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, but it was to no avail, as the Warriors still managed to best the Nuggets 118-113. Nikola Jokic carried Denver with 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Jordan Poole again had another efficient game, scoring 27 points on 13 shot attempts. Poole has been instrumental in scoring anyway he likes throughout the series, and has led the starting unit in scoring throughout the first three games.

“These last three games, I don’t remember a better start for a playoff debut for a guard,” Klay Thompson said after Game 3 on April 21. “It’s incredible what Jordan [Poole] is doing and we need him to go where we want to go and we need him to keep doing what he’s doing.”





Immediately after the game, Draymond Green spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area about the ascent Poole has made from last season to this point.

“You’re talking a guy [Poole] who was third team all G-League last year, has been our No 1 option in this playoffs. And the way he’s playing, he’s gained the trust of everyone on the team, he’s gained the trust of coach Kerr, and he’s gained fear from everyone else.”

Draymond says Poole has been the Dubs’ “No. 1 option" in the playoffs 😮😤 pic.twitter.com/mWEQ4GHRJ4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 22, 2022

Poole has definitely struck fear into many opponents this past season. Instead of simply focusing on dribble handoff offense [DHO] plays made for Thompson and Steph Curry, teams are now having to watch for a third with Poole. His ability to create shots off the dribble and catch and shoot with such efficiency has been impossible for opposing teams to defend.

Jordan Poole Joins Elite Company with Wilt Chamberlain

Poole debuted his playoffs with 30 points, and then followed that performance up with 29 in his second career postseason game. After another efficient scoring night of 27 points in Game 3, Poole has put himself in the record books with one of the best players of all-time.

As only the second Warrior to accomplish this feat, Poole is one of 16 players to put up at least 25 points in each of his first three playoff games. Wilt Chamberlain was the only other Warrior to do this, and Chamberlain accomplished this back in 1960—62 years ago.

Per @EliasSports, Jordan Poole is the 16th player in NBA history to score at least 25 points in his first three career playoff games, and is only the second Warrior ever to do so, joining Wilt Chamberlain in 1960 (first five games). — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 22, 2022

Poole is only two games away of 25 points or more to tying Chamberlain’s record within his first five games.

Jordan Poole Talks About the Confidence He’s Gained from Teammates

After a timeout during the fourth quarter with the Warriors down two, Poole was seen being vocal, hyping his teammates to finish off the last three minutes of the game and grab a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

Poole has always exerted his confidence with his ability to score the ball with such ease. The fact he finally started to showcase his confidence so publicly shows that he’s ready to become a leader for years to come.

“These guys have given me confidence,” Poole says to TNT after the game.

Thompson comes by and douses Poole with a celebratory water bottle bath while screaming, “It’s a Poole party!”

“IT’S A POOLE PARTY!” 🤣pic.twitter.com/4QECZaS0NH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 22, 2022

“That’s what I’m talking about,” Poole continues. “We’ve got these guys who push us every single day…They want us to rise to the occasion. Being able to have Steph, Klay, Draymond and Andre, guys that have been here before, they know how important it is to come down the stretch and just being able to give these guys confidence. Young guy or not you can still give guys confidence throughout the game and make sure they lock in and luckily it was a big little talk at the end of the half.”

The Warriors look to sweep the Nuggets on Sunday, April 24. Hopefully, Poole can keep up his efficiency of scoring the ball, and help the Warriors rest a bit before the second round of the playoffs begins.