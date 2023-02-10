Warriors’ Draymond Green Sends Strong Message to Kevin Durant, Suns

The Golden State Warriors have their work cut out for them as they continue to try and defend their title. The already wild Western Conference got a little deeper at the NBA Trade Deadline. Two blockbuster trades saw Kyrie Irving get dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, and Kevin Durant be sent to the Phoenix Suns.

Warriors star forward Draymond Green shared some thoughts about Durant and the Suns on the latest episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

“Are the Suns favorites in the West now? On paper they have to be favorites in the West. Definitely on paper,” Green said on his podcast Thursday. “But, you know, the Dubs still in the West, and it’s the Dubs Invitational until further notice, baby.”

Green and the Dubs haven’t been playing at the level many expected them to after they won the championship last season. Through 55 games, they sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with a record of 28-27. Even though they’re pretty far down the standings, the West is so tight this season that there’s still hope that they can earn a favorable seed before the playoffs.

Golden State sits just a game and a half behind Irving’s Mavericks who are in fourth place.

Draymond Green Shares Thoughts on James Wiseman Exit

Durant’s move to the Suns wasn’t the only thing the former Defensive Player of the Year discussed on his show.

He also shared his thoughts on the trade that sent former Warriors No. 2 overall pick, James Wiseman, to the Detroit Pistons.

“Number one, I want to say, to James Wiseman, man, Jimmy Wise, not an ideal start to your NBA career,” Green said. “I mean, not ideal at all. Being moved to the Detroit Pistons gives James an opportunity to restart that. And I think that’s such a beautiful thing. I feel like in this trade, James Wiseman gets what he needs, the Warriors got what they need. James Wiseman needs to go somewhere where he can play, where he can get minutes and reps, and he’s not expected to compete at a championship level. And he did that. Or, they did that – it’s happening for him in going to Detroit, where you’re with a bunch of other young guys who [are] going to make a ton of mistakes. And you just get to play through those mistakes and learn through those mistakes, because as we know, in life, experience is life’s greatest teacher. So for James Wiseman to go to a situation where he will have the opportunity to play and play through mistakes. It’s great for him, because he’s super talented, super skilled, but just [hasn’t] had the reps.”

Draymond Green Sounds Off on ‘Petty’ Kyrie Irving Trade

On an earlier episode of his podcast, Green shared some thoughts on the deal that sent Irving to Dallas, calling Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai “petty.”

“I am told that they would not trade him to the Lakers, and that is what I call ‘billionaire petty,’” Green said. “That is Joe Tsai saying, ‘Listen, man, that’s where he want[s] to go? I don’t care if they offer the best deal or not. I can be petty too.’ And billionaire petty is a different level of petty, and not many people can compete with billionaire petty.”