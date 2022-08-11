Warriors’ Draymond Green Sounds Off on Rival Star Point Guard

For the better part of the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have absolutely dominated the NBA. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have reined supreme. But because of that, they’ve also started rivalries with some other great players.

Obviously, the first thing that comes to mind is their battles against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Past that, they struck up rivalries with the Lob City LA Clippers, the James Harden Houston Rockets, and when Kevin Durant was in town, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Most recently, their newest rivalry is with the Memphis Grizzlies. After facing off in the playoffs this past season, it’s clear that there’s a bit of bad blood between the two teams. Despite that, Green still didn’t hesitate to send Morant a strong message in the latest edition of The Draymond Green Show. When asked which young player reminds him of himself the most, Green pointed to Morant.

“I’m going to have to go with, in a much different way, Ja Morant,” Green said. “I ain’t bowing down to none of y’all. I don’t care what you’ve accomplished before I got here. That has absolutely nothing to do with me. I believe in myself and my abilities. I’m going to show you that. I’m going to lead. I’m going to talk to you and let you know about it while I’m doing it. I’m gonna carry others with me, and most importantly, I’m gone do it my way. And all of those things that I just named, I see Ja Morant do.”

That being said, Green also admitted that he and Morant play very different games.

Similar Player, Different Games

Obviously, Green was primarily discussing the mental aspects of the game when comparing Morant to himself. When it comes to the on-the-court play, however, he joked that he and Morant don’t have similar games at all.

“Now, does that mean Ja Morant and me are the same player? We’re nowhere near the same player. But that’s who reminds me a lot of me,” Green explained.

Last season was a breakout year for Morant and the Grizzlies. He averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 49.3% shooting from the field and 34.4% shooting from behind the three-point line. He finished seventh in MVP voting.

And while Green may respect Morant, the Grizzlies feel a certain way about Green.

Grizzlies Using Green Quote as Motivation

About a week ago, Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. posted a video to TikTok of him working out in preparation for the upcoming season. During the video, the camera panned to a whiteboard in the Grizzlies’ locker room that had a quote from Green on it.

“Memphis is going to get their reality check,” the quote read.

This is a message Green sent on an episode of The Old Man & The Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter. And clearly, Memphis hasn’t forgotten about Green’s diss.

But just because the team and the player may not get along doesn’t mean that Green can’t respect Morant. It’s great to see him showing love to the young star, but it will also be very fun to see the two squads face off.