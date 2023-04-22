Warriors’ Draymond Green Makes First Comments After Controversial Suspension

Draymond Green‘s suspension for Game 3 of the Golden State Warriors‘ first-round tilt with the Kings very well could have derailed the defending champs’ postseason. Instead, Steph Curry and Co. rose to the occasion at Chase Center to secure their first win of the series.

That said, even as the Warriors are officially back in business, Green continues to be miffed by the fact that he was suspended at all.

Making his first public comments on the suspension during the April 21 episode of his podcast, Green suggested that he wasn’t punished so much because he stomped on Kings star Domantas Sabonis as he was for his reputation.

“I never knew you could be suspended for a flagrant two that happened seven years ago,” he said on The Draymond Green Show, referencing his infamous groin strike(s) during the 2016 NBA Playoffs.

“And I also didn’t know you could get suspended for interacting with a crowd that’s flipping you double birds and yelling your name and chants that you suck. I didn’t know that either. Saying that, my guys played well… Being suspended from a game at this point in my career, it will never affect me from an emotional standpoint outside of… not being able to participate in that dogfight.”

Warriors’ Draymond Green Uninterested in Comparing His Situation to That of Joel Embiid & James Harden

Following the league’s decision to suspend Green — not to mention some controversy involving two of his own players — Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers condemned the rationale that led to the Warriors forward’s punishment.

However, Green isn’t interested in comparing his situation to that of Joel Embiid, who kicked Brooklyn Nets big man Nic Claxton in the midsection and wasn’t even ejected, or James Harden, who made light contact with the same area of Royce O’Neale while trying to create space for himself offensively and was tossed (but not suspended).

“One thing you’re not going to see me say, ‘Man, this guy did that and he didn’t get this.’ That ain’t me. I don’t roll like that,” Green declared. “No. 1, I’m never in favor of seeing a player get suspended. I’m never in favor of seeing a player get kicked out of a game. So, buck stops there. What you won’t get from me is the victim.

“I told you all last year I’m treated differently. It’s a badge of honor. I’m not the same as all these dudes. I’m different, and different equals championships, so you take the good with the bad. You gotta live with it, but what I won’t do is get on here like, ‘Man, Joel should have been suspended!’ That’s wack. ‘James should have been kicked!’ That’s wack, it’s playoff basketball. ‘Nic Claxton should have been kicked!’ That’s wack, it’s playoff basketball.”

Green is expected to be back in the lineup for the Dubs on Sunday for Game 4. Through two bouts with the Kings, he’s averaging 6.0 points, 8.0 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

B/R Gives Draymond Green Poor Marks for His Playoff Exploits

In a feature assigning letter grades to the star players for all 16 playoff clubs, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley saw fit to hit Green with a D-grade for his efforts against Sacto so far. Curry, meanwhile, received an A.

“This hasn’t been the best playoff run of Green’s career. Not by a long shot. He’s been even less threatening as a scorer than normal (6.0 points on 36.4 percent shooting), and his usual impact in the non-scoring departments hasn’t been there,” Buckley wrote.

“Adding insult to…well, insult, his Game 2 stomp on Domantas Sabonis earned Green an early exit that night and a suspension in Game 3.”