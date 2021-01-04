Draymond Green Sounds Off on Steph Curry Critics

All-Star Stephen Curry made a major statement on Sunday night when he dropped 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 137-122 victory at their first home game of the season in Chase Center.

Despite his performance, Curry has been attracting much criticism due to the team’s 3-3 start of the 2020-21 NBA season. Most of it points out his “lack of leadership” being that the rest of the team doesn’t seem to be on the stage page offensively or defensively.

Although Curry made a statement to the league with his 62 point performance Sunday night, after the game Draymond Green sent a message reminding everyone of Curry’s accomplishments over the years.

Draymond Green Sounds Off

Draymond Green was the one who reminded the league of Curry’s accomplishments and his vital role on the team in the past five years. Not only did he drop a career-high of 62 points against the Trail Blazers, but the guard has been part of a powerhouse dynasty, earned league back-to-back league MVPs, and made five NBA Finals appearances, winning three of them. After Sunday’s game, Green sounds off on critics of Curry.

“Everybody’s always going to try and find a reason to nitpick at something Steph does,” said Green per Nick Friedell on Twitter. “Whether it’s Oh, you haven’t won a Finals MVP, or Oh, you haven’t carried a team. If I’m not mistaken he carried the 2015 [team] pretty damn far. And so to be honest he’s carried every team.”

Curry and the Warriors had a slow start to the season with the absences of Green and Klay Thompson both out due to an injury. Curry had been carrying the team’s load offensively and the team was struggling defensively with the absence of Green. Green made his return Sunday night which should be beneficial for the guard. With his performance against the Trail Blazers, Curry still appears to be one of the greatest shooters in the league with a supportive team around him.

“I think everybody has critics,” Green also said according to Nick Friedell’s tweet. When you’re doing something right, you’re going to have critics. The day you don’t have critics, they don’t care about you anymore and it’s probably time to move on. So I think critics aren’t all bad”

Curry Is Carrying a Lot of Weight on His Shoulders

According to Green, he even anticipated Curry’s 62 point game, per Anthony Slater on Twitter.

Draymond Green said he saw the 62-pointer coming early: "Steph has the tendency at times to fuck around with the basketball. There was no fucking around. He came out and everything was shot or attack." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 4, 2021

Now the team has had somewhat of a makeover and circumstances surrounding the team are very different. The team is struggling to establish consistency on the offensive side, which is hurting their chances of being playoff contenders in the Western Conference. Golden State opened the season with blowout losses to the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks. While their poor play has been partly due to newcomers Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr., a heavy source of the blame has been put on Curry.

With a mostly new and young team, Curry’s job as a leader has gotten more difficult causing critics to constantly make comments about the guard. Although negative comments are frequently being made, this hasn’t changed Curry’s impact on the game one bit.

