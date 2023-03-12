Draymond Green Drops Strong Statement on Stephen Curry After Warriors Down Bucks

Stephen Curry strung together a legendary performance on Saturday night to help the Golden State Warriors get past the Milwaukee Bucks. Curry finished the night with a game-high 36 points, 22 of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime.

36 points on the night.

On top of his remarkable scoring outburst, Curry made a crucial defensive play to save the game. With 2.2 seconds to play in regulation, the star guard rejected Jrue Holiday‘s game-winning layup attempt and sent the game to overtime.

The 2022 Finals MVP’s clutch performance was the center of discussion after Golden State’s big win.

Warriors forward Draymond Green had some high praise for Curry, during his postgame press conference. He called the 34-year-old “one of the best players to ever play this game.”

“To watch him, the way he’s come back from injury, the way he willed us tonight to a win was huge,” Green told reporters via the LetsGoWarriors YouTube channel.

The former Defensive Player of the Year even gave Curry some props for his big stop on Holiday at the end of regulation.

“He came out of nowhere. I was impressed with the verticality,” he praised.

Draymond Green Glad He Missed Game-Winner, Missed $50k Fine

The Warriors almost didn’t even need overtime to beat the Bucks. After Curry’s big block, Golden State had a chance to ice the game with just under two seconds to play.

Curry inbounded the ball to Green who had a great look at a three. Unfortunately for him, the attempt rolled off the rim and the Dubs had to play an overtime.

Green later joked about the play, saying that he was glad he missed because he would’ve gotten himself fined by celebrating.

“I smoked it, but we were able to figure it out in overtime,” he said. “I thought it was cash. Probably saved me $50,000 though, because the dance I was gonna do when that ball went in (would’ve gotten me fined). So, I’m happy we still got a win and I got to keep my money in my pocket.”

He was then asked if he was planning on busting out the classic Sam Cassell celebration if the shot dropped.

“Absolutely. Sam-I-Am all the way down the court, I was going for it, and it bounced out. I can’t waste my money now, but I would’ve wasted it then and I would’ve gotten every pennies-worth.”

Green then explained that he was certain that his game-winner was going in.

“It felt amazing, I can’t believe it bounced out. I haven’t felt a shot feel that good in while, it felt incredible,” he laughed.

Warriors Donte DiVincenzo Discusses Facing Former Team

Saturday’s win over Milwaukee was, of course, important to the Dubs. It was a little extra important to Donte DiVincenzo, who spent his first three-plus seasons with the Bucks, before being traded to the Sacramento Kings in 2022.

“I take pride in it. I take it personal,” DiVincenzo said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I love those guys over there, but also, I want to beat them every single time I play them. It feels good to get the win, but it also feels good for us. We made some mistakes in the fourth quarter. At the end of the game, we buckled down. So, that’s what the feel-good part is, you know, we were down eight with what, two minutes, something like that, left. We got some stops, Steph did what Steph does, and we came together in overtime, and we got the win.”