Warriors Star Draymond Green Speaks Out on Reported Suns Sale

There was a major sea change in the NBA on Tuesday when the Phoenix Suns reportedly moved toward receiving new ownership. According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is finalizing the purchase of the franchise from Robert Sarver, who has been embroiled in controversy recently.

Per Wojnarowski, the $4 billion deal — which also includes the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury — could be announced within the day.

As word of Ishbia’s impending purchase began to spread, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made a point to shout it out, tweeting “Spartans WILL!! Congrats Ish!!” Green was referring to his and Ishibia’s shared alma matter, Michigan State University, where the United Wholesale Mortgage president and CEO played three years of college hoops from 1999 to 2002.

That’s not the only reason Green has to be happy about the Suns sale, however, as the baller was personally involved the Sarver story as well.

Sarver’s Comments on Draymond Played a Part in His Downfall

It became clear that Sarver’s days with the Suns were numbered when an ESPN investigation revealed that he fostered a culture of mysogyny, racism and abuse within the organization. One of the many stories that came out as a result of that investigation saw Sarver invoking Green’s name while using the N-word.

As reported by ESPN, Sarver entered the Suns locker room following a Suns loss to the Warriors in October of 2016 and asked then-head coach Earl Watson — who is Black and Hispanic — “You know, why does Draymond Green get to run up the court and say [N-word]?”

“You can’t say that,” Watson replied.

“Why?” Sarver fired back. “Draymond Green says [N-word].”

“You can’t f*****g say that,” Watson countered.

More recently, Green was outspoken about the NBA’s initial response — or lack thereof — to the findings of an independent investigation into Sarver’s alleged misconduct as the real estate mogul was fined $10 million and suspended from the organization for one year, but not actually forced to sell his team(s).

Said Green: “The NBA stands for inclusion. The NBA stands for diversity. The NBA definitely stands against bigotry and racism… This guy gets to just come back in the fold as if he’s still representing us and as if he’s one of us? That can’t be so because, for us, especially as African-Americans — I’m uncomfortable.”

New Suns Owner Mat Ishbia at a Glance

Per Woj, the 42-year-old Ishbia is “well-known and well-regarded” within the NBA league office, including with commissioner Adam Silver. It was further reported that he has relationships with several NBA team owners. As such — and given his reputation — both the required background check and approval vote for his Suns purchase are expected to be little more than formalities.

As a hooper with the Spartans in the early 2000s, Ishbia appeared in 48 games, averaging 0.6 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per outing. He was part of Michigan State’s national championship team in 2000 and has remained close with legendary Spartans coach Tom Izzo. More recently, Ishbia donated a cool $32 million to the MSU hoops program.

Ishbia’s brother, Justin — a founding partner in Shore Capital — will also make a “significant investment” in the franchise and is expected to serve as its alternate governor, according to ESPN.