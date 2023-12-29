Bill Simmons’ Trade Proposal Send Warriors Draymond Green to Lakers

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons came up with another trade proposal that will give both Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors fresh starts following his indefinite suspension.

“My favorite [trade for Green] — Austin Reeves,” Simmons said on the December 28 episode of his podcast “The Bill Simmons” podcast.” Because next couple of weeks, you could conceivably make a Draymond Green for Austin Reaves trade.”

“The Lakers, let’s say they’re around .500. They talk themselves into this. Golden State has to throw in maybe [Moses] Moody to make that work. Do they have to add other contracts?”

“I just like the trade. I’m not saying it’s going to happen. I’m not reporting it, but I just like it in theory.”

After their shocking loss to a shorthanded Miami Heat team on Thursday, December 28, the Warriors are now 5-3 since Green’s suspension stemming from his strike in the face of Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic.

The Warriors found a semblance of stability during Green’s absence with the emergence of their rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

“I don’t think Golden State needs Draymond,” Simmons continued. “I think they should trade him. And I think it’s time for them to trade him.”

“I didn’t feel that way a couple of weeks ago because I thought he was too important to [Stephen] Curry offensively, but I actually think they should trade Draymond at this point and just let him start fresh. Let them start fresh. But Draymond for Reaves, it’s pretty interesting. They probably have to throw in something else.”

Reaves cannot be traded until Jan 15 because he re-signed using Bird rights. The Lakers have to add a salary filler since Green is earning more than Reaves.

Green just signed a $100 million, four-year extension last summer. Reaves have the same length of contract too, but only for $56 million.

Only Lakers Could Handle Draymond Green

Green teaming up with fellow Klutch Sports clients LeBron James and Anthony Davis could solidify the Los Angeles Lakers‘ pursuit of Banner 18.

One NBA executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that only the Lakers, aside from the Warriors, can handle Green.

“If you were to get him out of Golden State, there’s really only one team that could possibly trade for him. That’s the Lakers,” the executive told Deveney. “No one else could really handle what he’s bringing. LeBron James could. Draymond has been kissing up to LeBron for a couple of years now.”

“It’s not just the on-court stuff and the fights and all of that. But the contract. The approach—there are not a lot of teams he would want to play for. All of that. Our team, our owner, we could not handle a Draymond Green trade. Most people would say that same thing. The Lakers could handle it, though. I doubt they want to. But they could.”

Draymond Green Could Return in January

Warriors coach Steve Kerr continued to keep the media in the dark as Green worked behind the scenes for his eventual return.

But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on December 25 that Green is undergoing periodic virtual meetings with the NBA, NBPA and the Warriors to chart his progress aside from undergoing counseling.

“There’s a general belief that his suspension will cover a range of 11 to 13 games — barring any setbacks,” Wojnarowski wrote.