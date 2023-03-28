Draymond Green Sounds Off on Warriors’ ‘S—–‘ Loss to Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors dropped a tough game Sunday to the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing 99-96 after a wild finish. Star forward Draymond Green had his pass picked off by Kyle Anderson with just under 15 seconds to play. Minnesota then went down the floor and drilled a three to eventually win them the game.

Green took to his podcast Monday and broke down the play that lead to a “s—–” loss against the Timberwolves.

“Coming off the heels of a s—– loss last night, where we probably should’ve won that game pretty easily and it just didn’t happen that way,” he said on the March 28 edition of The Draymond Green Show. “Obviously I had a turnover late down the stretch that lead to a three, which ultimately ended up being the basket to give them the lead and eventually win them the game. I’ve just got to better with the ball in that situation and understand who it is that’s closing out to me. Kyle Anderson has very long arms, he’s great in the passing lane… In saying that, I’m not really one to make much of one play and say that’s why we lost the game because there are a ton of plays throughout the course of a game that I feel like even me personally could’ve done better to change the outcome of a game. But, in a situation like that it’s very natural to feel like ‘oh man I cost us the game with that play’ or ‘oh man someone else cost us the game with a play that may have happened at the end.’ That’s not quite the case… but, pretty rough night.”

Reaction to "s*****" loss to Timberwolves & LeBron's return to Lakers | Draymond Green Show

Aside from the tough turnover, Green had a solid night against the Wolves. He tallied 12 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in the meeting at Chase Center.

Stephen Curry Discusses Draymond Green Turnover in Warriors Loss

Directly after the game, Green’s superstar teammate, Stephen Curry, sat down with reporters to discuss Sunday’s action.

He was asked of the game-deciding play, at which point he broke down what had happened in the closing moments.

“At first, it felt like they were trying to take a foul,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I got two people that kind of swiped at me, and they didn’t call anything, so then I changed sides of the court. And I thought it was a little early to shoot just because [if] you make or miss, you give them another possession. So, I kicked it to Draymond. Obviously, I’m sure we could just hold it at that point, maybe, but everything up until that point was just trying to run the clock off. Run time off the clock and force them to need to make a decision whether they really wanted to foul or not. But we lost it.”

Steph Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors loss to Minnesto Timberwolves 99-96

Steve Kerr Frustrated With Warriors’ Carelessness in Loss to Timberwolves.

Head coach Steve Kerr had a similar thought process to Green. He shared that he felt his team made many unforced errors throughout the game, not just in the final seconds.

“I don’t need to rank them (the turnovers). They all hurt,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel.” We got to close the game. We got to execute down the stretch. And I got to help them. I got to do a better job myself in helping them to execute. But disappointing because we fought back and gave ourselves a chance to win. Had the ball with the lead late. I thought couple of possessions in those last two minutes just hurt us, and they hit the big shot.”