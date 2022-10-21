Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Deal Draymond Green for 2 Veterans

The Golden State Warriors played great on Opening Night, showing everyone that they’re fully prepared to defend their championship at the highest level. And with their recent batch of contract extensions, they’re looking to extend their prime well into the future.

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole both received massive four-year extensions that will see them don the blue and gold for the next part of their career. But their extensions create one, very important question – where does this leave Draymond Green?

Green will need a contract extension in the near future, but there are some rumblings that he might not return to the Warriors after his current deal. And according to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, Golden State should consider a trade with the Detroit Pistons.

Here’s the full outline of the proposed deal:

Warriors receive: Bojan Bogdanovic, Alex Burks, 2024 second-round pick

Pistons receive: Green

What if Draymond Green opts out contract and signs with the Detroit Pistons? pic.twitter.com/JSTiJ2Niwf — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) October 15, 2022

Detroit would be getting back a bonafide winner, and a Michigan native, to help them push for a potential Play-In spot. Meanwhile, the Warriors would get some assets in return for a player who might not be back in town next year anyways.

Why Trade Makes Sense for Warriors

It may seem like the Warriors are losing a lot of value in this deal, and that’s because they are. Green is a better player than both Bogdanovic and Burks, and his value to the Warriors specifically is greater than anything either of the two veterans could bring.

However, it all goes back to the idea that Green could be on his way out anyway. Swartz thinks both Bogdanovic and Burks could help Golden State in the short term.

“If the Warriors decide Green is the odd man out after already extending Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, Bogdanović and Burks are both on expiring deals and can play big roles this season while Golden State chases a fifth championship in the Stephen Curry era,” Swartz wrote.

4x Champ

Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/Kg3x4vIYin — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 19, 2022

And while everything might seem fine after the Jordan Poole incident, some reports indicate otherwise.

‘Genuine Concern’ of a Rift Between Warriors

Since Green’s apology and subsequent return to the team, everyone seems to be moving on. However, according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, there could be a rift growing between Green and his teammates.

“There is genuine concern about it around that organization, on a lot of levels, really,” a Western Conference executive said. “It is hard to just pack away something like that, even for a team that has had adversity before and has kind of worked through it. But they have a lot of young guys, they have a lot of guys who Draymond has been on before, he can be hard on other players. The worry is how do they deal with that? You can wind up with a split between the young guys and the older guys in that kind of situation and that has done a lot of damage to teams in the past.”

Will that rift lead to Green being traded? Probably not. But it’s definitely something to consider, especially considering it looks as tough Green’s time in Golden State could come to an end sooner rather than later.