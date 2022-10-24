Warriors Make Final Call on Superstar’s Future With Team

The Golden State Warriors have one more major personnel decision left to finalize, though it appears the organization has officially made up its mind.

Draymond Green is the last remaining member of the Dubs’ core group of six who is not guaranteed under contract for at least the next two seasons. While Green’s deal technically runs through the 2023-24 campaign, the fiery forward will be 33 years old come next summer when he can opt out and seek a long-term extension.

While Green has not announced his decision in that regard, common logic dictates he will choose to become a free agent to ensure more guaranteed money over a span of multiple years rather than pick up his nearly $27.6 million option with Golden State.

Speculation has swirled as to whether Green will remain with the team for the remainder of this season, especially considering the tumultuous nature of his last month with the franchise. The drama has included a fist fight with shooting guard Jordan Poole, as well as long-term extensions for both Poole and Andrew Wiggins, which will strap the Warriors for cash in the seasons to come.

Should Green opt out and walk this summer, or should Golden State decide it can’t afford to pay him, the team will lose a valued asset for nothing. However, that is a risk that ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported the Dubs are willing to take.

“Everything I’ve heard is they are not trading Draymond,” Lowe said during the October 17 edition of The Lowe Post podcast on ESPN. “That’s just not going to happen. They’re trying to win the championship and will try to ride it out unless something drastic happens like the team just falls apart or they’re terrible. Draymond is going to be on the team all season.”

Warriors to Keep Green, Go All-In on Repeat NBA Title This Season

Golden State’s logic for keeping Green is clear — retaining him gives the team its best chance to win a fifth NBA title in nine years and prolong this generation’s defining dynasty.

Despite his status as a bonafide offensive liability in certain situations, Green remains among the league’s best defenders and is a favorite of Warriors’ superstar Steph Curry in the two-man game on the other side of the court. Green has also proven himself a leader on the floor and in the locker room over his tenure in the Bay Area, and has served as the emotional engine behind four separate runs to championship rings.

As currently constructed, the Warriors have a solid mix of veteran leadership, young talent and a proven championship core. The Western Conference is highly competitive, though if the Dubs remain healthy they should vie for a top four seed and home court advantage in at least one playoff series — setting them up for a second consecutive run to the NBA Finals.

Dealing Green would throw a wrench in a proven formula, making a trade involving him highly unlikely unless some form of catastrophe strikes the franchise.

Green’s Golden State Future Likely Tied to Klay Thompson Decision

Keeping Green in house for the rest of the year doesn’t provide permanent closure to his playing future, though it does kick the can down the road a bit.

Rule changes to how teams are taxed for exceeding the salary cap will be discussed among franchise governors during the offseason and could potentially change, affording the Warriors more financial flexibility to re-up with Green.

Klay Thompson will also enter the final year of his $190 million contract in 2023-24, which will give Golden State an opportunity to reach an agreement with the shooting guard on a deal that could feasibly save the team enough money to extend Green a multiyear offer that both sides would be willing to accept.

Thompson is set to earn $40.6 million this season and $43.2 million next year before hitting unrestricted free agency at the age of 34. However, Thompson can sign an extension next summer if both sides can agree on contract details.

The long-time Warriors guard may be more open to negotiating with Golden State than some other players, considering how strongly he identifies with the area and the fact that the franchise signed him to a max contract shortly after he suffered a torn ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.