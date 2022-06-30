Warriors Star Draymond Green Trolls LeBron James After Latest Title

Draymond Green is still riding high from the Golden State Warriors‘ latest title run and the polarizing forward decided to take a subtle jab at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Green is on a prolonged revenge tour after being crowned a champion for the fourth time in eight years and delivered a message for James during an appearance on “The Daily Show” on Tuesday.

“Well, LeBron has four and if I get five I’m the greatest ever, right?” Green said told host Trevor Noah with a sarcastic look on his face.

“LeBron has four and if I get five I’m the greatest ever, right?” 😂 – Draymond Green on his motivation to win more championships

It was a harmless shot from Green, who is very friendly with James as they are both repped by Klutch Sports. In fact, Green said he shared a conversation with “The King” after joining the four-time champs club.

“Let me tell you, the difference between four [rings] and three may as well be having one and four. It feels so night and day, like the rarefied air that we’re in after winning the fourth one than the third one, it’s just so rare,” Green said. “I was on the phone with ‘Bron the other day, and I’m just telling him like ‘Bruh, going from three to four is insane’ and he was like ‘Yo, I’m telling you, It’s crazy.”

Green Has Praised LeBron James Mightily

Green faced James for four consecutive years in the NBA Finals from 2015-18, so the two have some lengthy history. However, Green has praised James at every turn and has been open that he’s thankful he didn’t have to face off against the four-time MVP on basketball’s biggest stage.

Unfortunately, Celtics veteran Al Horford caught a ricochet shot.

“It’s easier because we’re not playing LeBron James,” Green said on the “Old Man and The Three” podcast with JJ Redick. “They asked me a question in a press conference like ‘How does the IQs rank against Boston versus LeBron’ and it’s like, shut up. What are we talking about? It’s easier when you’re not playing LeBron James, who is the ultimate mastermind in our game. So, you’re not playing that chess match with him. It’s a lot easier to play a chess match against anybody else, but against LeBron it’s different.

“And Bron can prepare his guys for what’s to come. Al Horford couldn’t prepare them for what’s to come, so you know that going in, no disrespect to Al Horford.”

The Warriors bested Horford and the Celtics in six games, with Green rebounding after a few rough outings.

Green Predicts Run of Titles for Warriors

The Warriors are officially back atop the mountaintop of the NBA world and Green doesn’t see their reign ending anytime soon. The 32-year-old sees his squad being the team to beat for at least the next four seasons.

“We’ll win three of the next four NBA championships,” Green told Reddick.

If Green’s prediction comes true, the Warriors would go down as the most dominant dynasty of all time. However, they’ll have some things to figure out when it comes to roster construction, with the team already footing a huge bill for their talent.

Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson take up more than $110 million of the salary cap and lucrative extensions for Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are expected to be in the works over the coming months.