Draymond Green Gets Real on Future with Warriors Ahead of Playoffs

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has spent his entire 11-year NBA-career in the Bay, helping the Dubs win four championship along the way. As Green and the Warriors look to win title No. 5, his future is looking a bit cloudy. The 33-year-old’s contract includes a player-option at the end of the season, allowing him to opt out and become a free agent.

However, Green had his intentions clear, during a recent appearance on the “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast, hosted by Chris Haynes and Mark Stein. The Warriors star explained that he hopes to finish his career with Golden State.

“I would love to finish my career here,” he told the hosts. “That’s been my goal since signing this current contract that I’m on. It’s looking like a more realistic thing to be finishing here.”

Green added that he isn’t looking to play in the NBA forever, teasing that his next contract could be his last before calling it quits.

“In four more years, it’s likely I’ll be contributing at a high level and living up to the contract I’ll be on,” he continued.

Warriors’ Draymond Green Linked to Mavericks: Source

In the months building up to Green’s potential free agency, there has been plenty of speculation regarding where he’ll sign his next contract. While there’s been plenty of rumblings saying that he’ll go join LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers, there is another team that could emerge as a potential suitor.

Last month, Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney spoke to a source who pinpointed the Dallas Mavericks as a potential landing spot for the veteran forward, should he skip town.

“I have always thought Dallas would be the right place for him,” the source said of Green. “Put him with Luka [Doncic], another super competitive guy, and those two could really raise everyone’s level,” “Or they could drive everyone crazy, they could drive each other crazy and wind up at each other’s throats. I think Draymond is the exact right kind of guy you want with Luka, though, someone who cares about winning as much as he does.”

Warriors Need Draymond Green to Opt Into Final Year

Deveney’s source went on to explain that the best-case scenario for the Warriors would be Green electing to opt into the final year of his contract. If he were to do so, it would allow the team some flexibility going forward.

“The hope is that Draymond just decides to opt into the final year of his deal and they can proceed from there,” the source said. “You can trade him at that point, you don’t have to worry about a sign-and-trade and all the restrictions that come with that. You can work with him to find a place he wants to go. Or you can say to him, let’s give it one more run, be a leader, let’s win a championship here and we’ll pay you.”

Green has continued to be a solid contributor for the Warriors in year 11, appearing in 73 of Golden State’s 82 games this season. He’s averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, while shooting 52.7% from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc.