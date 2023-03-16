Draymond Green Calls for Change After Warriors Tough Loss to Clippers

In the Golden State Warriors‘ March 15 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, star forward Draymond Green picked up his 16th technical foul of the season. Tech No. 16 marks the limit before a player faces a one-game-suspension.

With time winding down in the first, half Green caught the ball after a made basket and quickly gave it up. His pass happened to hit Clippers guard Russell Westbrook in the face, at which point the Dubs forward was whistled for a technical foul.

If no corrections are made to Green’s pile of techs, then he will be suspended for Golden State’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. The 33-year-old told reporters after the game that he hopes to play after seeing some changes to the league’s handling of technical fouls.

“I expect something to change,” Green said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I got one tech this year because a ref yelled at me and I said, ‘If I yell at you, I’m gonna get a fine.’ I got a tech for it. So, I think something will change.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year went on to point out the ridiculousness of the aforementioned technical.

“If that’s a tech, then every word you say on the court is a tech,” he argued. “We’ll see.”

Warriors’ Draymond Green Speaks on Stephen Curry

On top of his collection of technicals, Green also discussed his teammate, Stephen Curry, after the loss to the Clippers.

Curry was on fire in L.A. He scored a game-high 50 points in the losing effort.

The former Defensive Player of the Year gave some insight into what it’s like playing alongside the 3-point king, when he’s got it going like he did Wednesday.

“Yeah, I mean, you try to figure out what it is that you do,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “If that’s setting a screen, if that’s spacing, give him space. But you also try to stay active, so the defense can’t just go boxes and elbows on him and line everything up. You stay active. Cut, screen, just to keep the defense occupied while he does what he was doing.”

Stephen Curry Frustrated With Warriors Road Woes

During his postgame availability, Curry spoke on his frustration with the team’s continued road struggles.

“I mean, y’all know me,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It’s nice to play well and shoot well. That’s what I expect to do every night. No matter what the stat sheet looks like after the game, it’s just frustrating when you can’t get over the hump and figure out a way to get a win. Especially with where we’ve been all season on the road. So, our job is to just keep playing, keep competing at a high level, and try to figure it out. Whatever I got during the process individually, it’s what I expect to do. So, I’m just going to keep doing that.”

The March 15 loss to the Clippers brought Golden State’s road record to 7-27. To put that in perspective, the only other teams who perform that poorly on the road, the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Charlotte Hornets, are all competing for the No. 1 overall pick.