Warriors Star Suffers Injury in Home Opener: Report

The Golden State Warriors‘ NBA season is just two games old, but it has already been defined by two big wins and two near injury misses to two crucial players.

The Dubs held off the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 115-113 in their home opener Thursday, October 21. A lights out performance by Steph Curry, who put up 45 points and hit two dagger 3-point shots late in the 4th quarter, was nearly overshadowed by a wrist injury to Warriors’ forward and defensive specialist Draymond Green.

Green missed six of seven free-throws against the Clippers Thursday night before leaving the game for a brief time during the third quarter to get his wrist examined in the locker room. The former Defensive Player of the Year finished the night 2-for-9 from the charity stripe and spoke to the injury after the game.

Mark Medina, writer for NBA.com, tweeted video of Green talking about his injury in the post-game press conference.

“Draymond Green said his right wrist is fine and said it didn’t factor into his missed free throws,” Medina wrote.

Green expounded upon the situation in his own words.

“I was 1-for-5 before I hurt my wrist,” Green said. “It was just a s***** effort. It was a s***** effort from the free-throw line Tuesday, and it was one tonight so, just gotta figure it out.”

Dubs’ Head Coach Steve Kerr Confirms Green’s Wrist a Non-Issue Moving Forward

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also addressed Green’s injury following the team’s victory over the Clippers, saying that while it bothered his star forward, it should not be a problem as the season progresses.

Medina also took to Twitter with that news following Thursday night’s victory in the Dubs’ home opener.

“Steve Kerr said Draymond Green hurt his right wrist, but not considered serious and he still played through the end,” Medina wrote.

Green’s Injury Scare Second in as Many Games for Warriors

The Warriors are now 2-0 on the season, having defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, October 19 prior to their victory over the Clippers Thursday night. But the season’s first victory was not absent an injury scare to a vital player either.

Starting shooting guard Jordan Poole, who is expected to remain in that role until All-Star Klay Thompson returns some time around Christmas, tweaked an ankle in the season opener against the Lakers.

Anthony Slater, of The Athletic, reported the details from the sideline, noting that Golden State’s training staff escorted Poole to the locker room in the second half of the eventual 121-114 win over the Lakers. Poole, however, was able to return to the court and help lead the Dubs to a victory. Fortunately, the damage was not lasting.

“No injury report surprises for the Warriors tonight in the home opener vs Clippers,” Slater wrote on Twitter. “Jordan Poole not even listed after that ankle twist the other night.”

Poole nevertheless struggled Thursday, scoring only 9 points on a 4-for-14 shooting effort from the field. Kerr has noted that Poole’s play has earned him the starting job alongside Curry, adding he is not likely to lose it and setting a strategy of staggering the rotations of the two starting guards to balance scoring output until Thompson can return.

Curry carried the Dubs Thursday to a 2-0 start, but Poole will have to be better moving forward if the Warriors hope to keep putting victories in the win column over the weeks to come. Green’s health will go a long way toward that end, as well, assuming he is able to sustain it.