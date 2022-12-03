Warriors Super-Sub Gets Major Shout-Out From Surprising Source

If Golden State Warriors fans were looking for Jordan Poole to have some kind of a eureka moment, they may have just gotten one on Friday night. In 23 minutes of play against the Chicago Bulls, the baller scored a game-high 30 points while hitting 11 of his 18 shot attempts.

Along the way, he also established a new season high for three-pointers made by bagging seven triples. In doing so, he put the Dubs in a position to withstand a fourth-quarter charge from Zach LaVine and Co.

During a year that has largely seen Poole underperform — immediately after receiving a $140 million contract extension, no less — it was the kind of game that could serve as a springboard back to that magical place the baller resided in down the stretch of 2021-22.

Poole was so good versus the Bulls, in fact, that he drew praise from a seemingly surprising source. Namely, Draymond Green, the same guy who infamously threw a punch at him during training camp.

Green Gives It Up for Poole

In the immediate aftermath of the Warriors’ 119-111 win at Chase Center, Green — who had another strong all-around game and hit a key three late in the fourth quarter — was effusive in his praise of Poole and the youngster’s net-burning act.

“Jordan was incredible,” Green told ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “He was aggressive from the time he stepped onto the floor, and when he plays with that type of aggression, we’re tough to beat…”

Green didn’t stop there, going so far as to invoke the Splash Bros’ names in describing Poole’s offensive combustibility and its overall impact on the club.

“He’s capable of doing things just like Steph [Curry] on the court, just like Klay [Thompson] on the court. So, you add a third guy that’s playing that way and we’re very tough to beat. He came out, he hit his first couple, got it going — it was a great night for him.”

For the year, Poole is averaging 16.5 points and 4.5 assists per game. After a particularly sluggish start from the floor, his effective field goal percentage is now back over 51.0.

Green’s Statements on Poole Have Been Somewhat Icy

We may never know what really drove Green to throw a punch at Poole; whatever the reason, the former has made a real effort to move past it and be a good teammate. That’s not to say, though, that the two have kissed and made up. Whatever rift existed between them may still be there.

When asked about the status of their relationship recently by Andscape‘s Marc Spears, Green responded in strictly professional terms, which has been a common thread in his Poole-centric statements.

“We’re teammates,” Green said of the dynamic. “The same as I am with any teammate. I come to work. I’m going to do everything that I can to help a guy. I’m going to do everything I can to help the team, and that’s who we are.”

In the 256 minutes that Green and Poole have shared the court, the Warriors have outscored opponents by 3.7 points per 100 possessions. And if that continues to be the case, it may not matter if there’s a personal issue between them. Still, with Poole’s extension about to kick in and Green now contemplating his next payday, one can’t help but wonder if it will factor into the team’s decision-making in the near future.