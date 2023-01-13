Warriors Shredded for Failing Harder ‘Than Any Team in the League’

Following a series of rough losses, the Golden State Warriors will have a chance for redemption on Friday night when they take on the San Antonio Spurs (in front of a record-breaking crowd at the old Alamodome). And given the disparity between the team’s respective records and actual goals for the season, it would seem like an ideal matchup for rebuilding some mojo.

However, when one considers that the Dubs’ recent losses all came against teams below .500 — and also that the Gregg Popovich-led Spurs don’t make life easy for anyone — Steph Curry and Co. will definitely have their work cut out.

No one would have predicted that the Warriors — who rolled to a 53-29 record in 2021-22 despite a slew of injuries and captured their fourth championship in eight years — would be in this situation at midseason, but here we are. And this strange new reality continues to be a head-scratcher around the league.

For his part, Bleacher Report‘s Grant Hughes just gave the Warriors’ “meek title defense” a featured spot on his list of the NBA‘s 10 biggest disappointments at the campaign’s halfway mark.

B/R: Warriors Are ‘Failing to a Larger Extent Than Any Team in the League’

Hughes noted the myriad excuses for the Warriors’ “zombified” state through the first 40-plus games of the season. Things like Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II leaving in free agency, the underperformance of the team’s youth contingent, an aging core and fatigue all received a mention.

Whatever the reason(s) for the Dubs dropping to the play-in range of the Western Conference standings, though, Hughes maintains that the sum result really can’t be described as anything but a disappointment.

He didn’t stop there, either, making a particularly damning statement about Golden State’s actual performance relative to the club’s potential/expectations:

The good news is that the Warriors’ starting five is still the most productive high-usage unit in the league. You’d be a sucker to bet against a massive second-half surge. But all that does is underscore the maddening truth that this team is falling so far short of its ceiling, and that its first-half undoing is all self-inflicted. If success is measured by comparing what you’re capable of achieving to what you actually achieve, then the Warriors are failing to a larger extent than any team in the league.

Ouch.

Could Former Dubs Exec Return to the Bay?

Just before Christmas, the Atlanta Hawks made waves around the Association when it was revealed that then-president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk would be transitioning into an advisory role. As a result, former baller Landry Fields assumed the role of top decision-maker in the ATL.

Flash forward to now and with The Athletic‘s Sam Amick reporting that Schlenk is “no longer part of Atlanta’s operation in any way and is free to leave for another organization,” one Warriors insider can envision the exec returning to his old digs in the Bay Area.

Tweeted Tim Kawakami: “Would be a pretty natural move for Schlenk to rejoin the Warriors’ front office at least as a consultant, if that’s what he wants.”

Schlenk spent 12 years with the Warriors before taking the Hawks’ GM post back in 2017. He had served as an assistant coach, a video scout and, at the time his departure, as the team’s assistant GM.