Dubs to Host Former Lakers, Celtics Guards for 5-on-5 Action This Week

The Golden State Warriors are keeping free agent guards busy this week.

Marc J. Spears, of The Undefeated, reported on Monday, September 20, that the Dubs had intentions of working out several prominent NBA guards as part of their continued search for backup backcourt help — one way Golden State might go about rounding out the regular season roster.

Warriors are working out free agent guards Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley & ex-Warrior Quinn Cook among others this week, sources told @TheUndefeated. Warriors would like to sign a big man & 2 guards for camp. Workouts will include 5-on-5 games with a diverse group of free agents. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 20, 2021

“Warriors are working out free agent guards Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley & ex-Warrior Quinn Cook among others this week, sources told @TheUndefeated,” Spears tweeted. “Warriors would like to sign a big man & 2 guards for camp. Workouts will include 5-on-5 games with a diverse group of free agents.”

Warriors’ 15th Roster Spot Offers Several Options, Outcomes

Golden State has already held a workout with Thomas, a former All-Star twice over with the Boston Celtics, who will return to the Bay Area this week for the scrimmages that Spears notes in the tweet above.

He added that the team’s interest in the once-explosive offensive guard as “sincere.”

However, it has been years since Thomas has played at that level. He averaged 7.7 points per outing in just three appearances with the New Orleans Pelicans last season. Prior to that, he played for the Washington Wizards, for whom Thomas started 37 games and averaged 12.2 points per game.

Thomas, now 31 years old, saw his career turn in 2017 when he suffered a debilitating hip injury with the Celtics. After being the centerpiece of a trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston and saw him land in Cleveland with the Cavs alongside LeBron James, Thomas’s career has never been the same.

Bradley was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2019-2020 championship team, though he opted not to participate in the bubble, where the end of the regular season and the NBA Playoffs were decided.

The defensive specialist bounced around the league last year between the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets. He appeared in a total of 54 games.

Former Warriors guard Quinn Cook also auditioned with the team, but has since signed with the Portland Trailblazers.

Dubs Will Consider Using Final Roster Spot on Big Man

Golden State has also recently held workouts for veteran guard Darren Collison, who has not played in the league since 2019, and point guard Ryan Arcidiacono, who appeared in 44 games last season for the Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile Gary Payton II remains with the team and is considered the current front runner for the Warriors’ 15th and final roster spot. However, the Warriors could go another route altogether. If they do, a name to watch is former Lakers’ center Mark Gasol.

The three-time All-Star and one-time Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) severed ties with LA and is currently situated in Spain as he contemplates what is likely the last act of a long and illustrious career.

“Gasol nearly signed with the Warriors last summer — and might have done so had Thompson not ruptured his Achilles before free agency,” according to a report from Anthony Slater, of The Athletic. “It may never materialize, but he has the exact passing acumen and center skill set that has traditionally fit (head coach Steve) Kerr’s offense best, similar to David West and Andrew Bogut.”

Slater added that no final decision on what position to pursue or player to choose regarding their final roster spot should be expected from the Warriors before the end of September.