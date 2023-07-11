Warriors GM Reveals What Team Is Still Looking to Add in Free Agency

Under the direction of new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., the Golden State Warriors have made significant strides in an effort to reimagine their roster around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. However, there may still be additional moves coming down the pike.

Following the club’s summer league practice on Monday, Dunleavy expressed that he’s happy with where the roster is at after dealing for Chris Paul and signing free agents Dario Saric and Cory Joseph. But he also made it clear that he and his brain trust are still looking for opportunities to improve.

“There are a lot of good players out there,” Dunleavy said of the Dubs’ two-way vacancies. “We have two regular roster spots as well. So, I like where our roster is at right now at 13, and then just having optionality and see what comes up and what’s available.”

In particular, Golden State’s chief decision-maker has designs on bulking up down low and/or in the frontcourt.

Dunleavy: Warriors Looking to Get Bigger Before 2023-24 NBA Season Tips Off

Dunleavy is of the opinion that the Warriors don’t have any “glaring needs to address” after the first two weeks of the deal-making period. Rather, he believes that they’ve reached the point where they’re simply looking to “improve in the margins.”

He did confess, though, that getting bigger is still on the agenda, and he’s not looking to add just any player to the pivot. There are specific requirements for big men playing in the Dubs’ ecosystem that must be considered.

“I think we’re going to add somebody with some size, but we have to be careful with the way we play, the way the league works,” Dunleavy said. “Just bringing in somebody that’s tall — you have to be skilled, you have to know how to play. I think we’ve learned that over the past few years. So we’ll always prioritize that but the taller and longer a player is, the better.”

In other words: same problem, different day.

As it stands, Saric is the only player on the Warriors’ roster standing 6-foot-10 or taller, with second-round draft pick Trayce Jackson-Davis just missing the cut when in shoes.

Dubs Exec Leaving for Top Front Office Gig With WNBA Team

After spending nine years in the Warriors’ front office in varying capacities — having most recently served as the team’s director of basketball operations — Nick U’Ren is moving on up in the world of hardwood execs.

Per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday, U’Ren will be leaving the Bay Area and returning to his hometown to become the new GM of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. He previously spent five years with the Phoenix Suns, eventually becoming the club’s head video coordinator.

U’Ren replaces Jim Pitman, who’s retiring from the GM job at season’s end but will remain in place as CFO of both the Suns and the Mercury.

Added Woj: “U’Ren, who will report to Phoenix Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein, comes aboard as Suns/Mercury owner Mat Ishbia continues sweeping new investments and adjusting personnel in both organizations.”