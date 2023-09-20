Rumor: Dwight Howard Successfully Finish Warriors Workout

An unconfirmed report circulated on X (formerly Twitter) that free agent center Dwight Howard has completed his two-day workout with the Golden State Warriors.

According to @TheWarriorsTalk, who has more than 114,000 followers on X, Howard met with high-ranking members of the Warriors organization, including coach Steve Kerr and general Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Heavy Sports reached out to Howard’s listed agent, Qais Haider, but he has yet to respond.

The Athletic first reported the Warriors’ interest in the 37-year-old big man on September 15. According to The Athletic report, the Warriors are concerned about Howard’s mindset of joining their championship core as an insurance depth at the center spot.

Howard was out of the NBA last season, playing as an import in Taiwan’s T1 league. Since being out of the league, Howard made headlines with his outlandish takes. He last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the Warriors’ conference rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. He was also a key reserve in the Lakers’ championship run in the Orlando Bubble at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Howard is far removed from his dominant form, which made him a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year from 2008-09 to 2010-11, but he could still be a willing contributor on a championship-caliber roster, as he did with the Lakers.

The veteran center averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds across 60 games with the Lakers in his last NBA stint two seasons ago.

Warriors Mourn Death of PR Staff

The Warriors mourned the passing of legendary PR professional Dennis D’Agostino, who worked closely with the team’s public relations staff during each of the team’s six NBA Finals appearances over the last nine years.

D’Agostino passed away over the weekend.

The longtime PR staffer also worked with the New York Knicks in various capacities for 36 years before joining the Warriors. He also served as a statistician on prominent NBA and Major League Baseball broadcasts and won a championship ring in 1986 with the New York Mets as a member of their PR staff.

Draymond Green, Chris Paul Spotted Training Together

A video of Draymond Green and Chris Paul training together has gone viral.

The former rivals-turned-Warriors teammates had already shaken off the initial shock of the trade. Paul was traded for a future first-round pick and Jordan Poole, who Green punched last year, diluting the team’s chemistry leading to a second-round exit in the playoffs.

“Eleven! I hated him,” Green told ESPN. “Eleven! But I think that’s also a sign of respect.”

Both future Hall-of-Famers needed time and space to digest their impending team-up after the trade was consummated.

“I wanted to hear from both of them,” new Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. told ESPN. “Really, anytime we make a big move, whether it’s going to Steph, Klay, Draymond, you want to kind of feel it out and see what they think.

“All of them initially, including Chris, sort of had some pause. But then they thought about it and real quick became like, ‘Let’s do this. This is going to be great.’”